The Book Nook Talks Influences (4/19)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

A while ago Robert Maitland, Architect wondered about how J. G. Ballard isn’t a bigger influence in (dystopian) science fiction, as the genre in literature is still quite popular yet hardly anyone of the bigger authors seem to mention Ballard specifically as someone who inspired them. This leads into this week’s discussion prompt: What author would you like to see become a bigger influence in their genre?

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Please use your words instead. Thanks, and happy posting!

