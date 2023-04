This is a cool band I learned about recently and am currently obsessed with. An all-female queer punk group from Boone, NC, Babe Haven is heavily influenced by the Riot Grrrl subgenre of the 90’s and updates it for the 21st century. Their eponymous EP was released in 2021 and they are working on a new record to be released soon. This is one track from that upcoming release, a song about discrimination against Asian-Americans written and sung by their guitarist Omi.

