The Creative Endeavors Thread Mixes Its Media

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content.

Typical front-row scene at my local club; a little license involved as it’s hard for me to get up that close anymore at my age (unless I remember the earplugs).

I’ve gone on before about how important music’s been to me creatively (I think I do one of these every few months or so, but the situation… still stands every few months or so). This was maybe a lot truer back in my writing days than in the past near-decade, but it’s always been a vital source of fuel, and one of the increasingly insistent effects of the shuffling-to-“normal” that’s gone on the past year has been its renewed centrality to my creative practice and energies. Due to some obnoxious workplace circumstances, I’ve recently given Pandora another shot, and though the algorithm’s apparently skewed heavily towards indie rock of the first fifteen years of the millennium, that’s kinda my jam, so I probably have fewer complaints than the average user. This has considerably lightened things up at work, and it’s had a corresponding effect on my creative urges, which has been badly needed this winter (a disappointment largely due to aforementioned workplace circumstances).

An unusual Monday night show at the Lager in Detroit (Mondays are usually reserved for open mic and I mean to attend one of these days as they sound really entertaining).

Hitting a lot of shows recently; I mentioned in Tolerable Discussions a few weeks back that the volume would have been pretty unusual for a half a year before the pandemic. One I meant to check out this Saturday was actually full to capacity, so I stood in the venue’s upstairs foyer (with this other guy I recognized from shows around town; probably should have introduced myself) for a good fifteen minutes listening to the music (Idle Ray, the latest project of Saturday Looks Good To Me frontman and longtime local institution Fred Thomas) before leaving to take further advantage of the weather (which finally went back to “normal” Sunday evening). Heading to Detroit tonight to hear Shana Cleveland of La Luz at Third Man Records (which I’ve been mildly curious to investigate despite my general disinterest in both Jack White and vinyl audio) and my hopes are high for an inspiring evening (even more so given that the inaugural Ypsilanti independent film festival follows the very next night). The only (half-serious) drawback to this is that it’s feeding the sketching habit I’m trying to control.

How’s your work going?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...