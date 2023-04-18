Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Apr. 18

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Jeremy, a chemist, works in the lab, with customers and gets to travel;

Deb, a winemaker, says stepping on grapes is “terrible”; and

Daniel, a writer, whose podcast looks at the lighter side of the 1893 World’s Fair. Daniel is a one-day champ with winnings of $16,001.

Jeopardy!

SECRETS OF THE ELEPHANTS // LET’S GUESS YOUR WAIT // HOROSCOPES // _ & _ // OK MILLENNIAL // U.S. & CANADIAN POSTAL ABBREVS.

DD1 – $1,000 – HOROSCOPES – Known for passion & determination, this first sign of the zodiac bears the item sought by Jason & the Argonauts (Deb added the window maximum of $1,000.)

Scores at first break: Daniel $2,600, Deb $2,800, Jeremy $2,600.

Scores going into DJ: Daniel $7,600, Deb $3,200, Jeremy $3,600.

Double Jeopardy!

SAVOIR FAIR // THEIR FIRST PUBLISHED NOVEL // OLD WAR // THE OTTO CLUB // TV MOMS // DEFINITIONS FROM THE DEVIL’S DICTIONARY

DD2 – $1,200 – OLD WAR – 1462’s Battle of Piltown was the only major battle fought in Ireland as part of these dynastic civil wars (Daniel lost $2,500 from his total of $10,000 vs. $5,600 for Jeremy.)

DD3 – $1,200 – DEFINITIONS FROM THE DEVIL’S DICTIONARY – From medieval times: “the kind of clothing worn by a man whose tailor is a blacksmith” (Deb added $2,500 to her score of $4,400 vs. $7,500 for Daniel.)

Deb moved into second with a correct response to DD3, took the lead soon thereafter and kept on building, with Daniel keeping the game alive on the last clue of DJ. Entering FJ it was Deb at $16,500, Daniel with $8,300 and Jeremy at $8,000.

Final Jeopardy!

THE OSCARS – Born in 1932 & the son of a percussionist in the CBS radio orchestra, he’s been nominated for 53 Oscars

Everyone was correct on FJ. Deb added $101 to win with $16,601.

Final scores: Daniel $16,502, Deb $16,601, Jeremy $16,000.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one guessed the variety of prose narrative that is cynically defined as “a short story padded” is a novel.

DD wagering strategy: If Deb had wagered the entire $4,400 on DD3 and the game played out the same way, they would have been in position for a runaway in FJ.

Judging the writers: In TV MOMS, they apparently thought knowing “Married…With Children” & “Sons of Anarchy” star Katey Sagal was more difficult than knowing the title mom character in Netflix show “Ginny & Georgia”. After no one knew it, they didn’t even bother to tell the players or the audience the full title of the show (I had to look it up).

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Aries? DD2 – What are Wars of the Roses? DD3 – Who is armor? FJ – Who is John Williams?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...