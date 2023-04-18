Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Top 512 (Part 1 of 16)

Top 768 Part 16 Results

Spoiler Sackboy: A Big Adventure Clutch Rocket 8 4 Night in the Woods The Fort Lucene Mall Hollow Knight White Palace 5 8 Donut County Bird of Paradise [Daniel Koestner] Hover: Revolt of Gamers NEVER 4EVER 7 4 The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince Moonlight Concert Baba Is You Water is Sink 3 8 Door Kickers: Action Squad Night Call Part Time UFO Tower of Infinity 6 6* Bleed 2 Bleed Harder (Bleed 2 Theme) Kingdom Hearts III Friendship’s Union 6* 6 The Gardens Between Between Friends Dead Cells Prisoner’s Awakening [Yoann Laulan] 3 7 Mega Man X Legacy Collection Rainy Turtloid Hollow Knight Greenpath 9 4 Kentucky Route Zero The Clearing Final Fantasy Record Keeper Aria de Mezzo Carattere (FFVI) [Arr. Yuko Komiyama, Singer: Noriko Okazaki] 2 7 Touhou Luna Nights A Dream More Scarlet than Red (Extra Stage) Paper Mario: The Origami King Autumn Mountain Battle 9 2 Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight Want to be Close- ATOLS Remix [Shoji Meguro] Collar x Malice The Monochrome City 3 8 Unravel Two Let it All Out MUL.MASH.TAB.

BA.GAL.GAL. Submarine Volcano 2 9 Sackboy: A Big Adventure Mind The Trap Crystar 0 6 6* The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (2019) The Frog’s Song of Soul Hades In the Blood 8 5 Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Flowers Blooming in the Church Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Sky High Grand Nuage 6 5 Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Onslaught [Noriyasu Agematsu] Monument Valley 2 Interwoven Stories 6 5 Ray’s the Dead Automatic [collapse]

It’s the top 512! All songs are off of bye; can the victors of last round hold their own against the cream of the crop?

To inform our newcomers (and remind some veterans!) the playoffs works slightly different than the group stages. Matchups are now 1v1 single elimination. Vote in as many (or as few) matches as you want. Ties will be broken by me; otherwise I will no longer be voting. You can see something resembling a bracket here.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post , i.e. for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Please listen to both songs in a match before voting. Especially in these early playoff rounds; we don’t want songs advancing on reputation alone.

Or you can work ahead!

This round will end on Wednesday, April 19th at 9:00AM Pacific

Fun Stats!



Spoiler Coming soon! [collapse]

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...