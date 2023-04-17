Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Apr. 17

Here are today’s contestants. Note that three-game winner Ben Chan was not available to compete this week and will return next month, so we have three new players today.

Madeleine, an attorney, whose safari guide was first to run from a charging elephant;

Daniel, a writer, who as a child coined the phrase “This…is…Nemoney!”; and

Toni, a retired systems analyst, tries to help relieve travel stress.

Jeopardy!

TEXAS STATE SYMBOLS // IN THE BOOKSTORE // BODY LANGUAGE // MEASURE FOR MEASURE // NON-BOMB ROM COMS // ENDS IN SILENT “E”

DD1 – $600 – IN THE BOOKSTORE – The title of Prince Harry’s memoir completes a description of Prince William & him, “The Heir & the…” (Toni doubled to $2,400.)

Scores at first break: Toni $2,400, Daniel $2,400, Madeleine $3,000.

Scores going into DJ: Toni $5,200, Daniel $3,200, Madeleine $4,600.

Double Jeopardy!

THE 12th CENTURY // WORLD GEOGRAPHY // 3-SYLLABLE WORDS // ALPHABETICALLY FIRST // TV BEFORE & AFTER // GODS & MYTHS

DD2 – $1,600 – GODS & MYTHS – Pursued by Apollo, the nymph Daphne was transformed into this tree associated with poets (Madeleine lost $2,000 from her total of $7,000 vs. $8,800 for Toni.)

DD3 – $1,600 – ALPHABETICALLY FIRST – Of current justices of the Supreme Court, by last name (Daniel dropped $2,000 from his score of $5,200 vs. $8,800 for Toni.)

Daniel was in third place after missing DD3, but recovered quickly and managed to hold a narrow lead into FJ at $8,800 vs. $8,000 for Toni and $3,800 for Madeleine.

Final Jeopardy!

ENGLISH LITERATURE – It says, “The mind is its own place, & in itself can make a heaven of hell, a hell of heaven. What matter where, if I be still the same”

Only Daniel was correct on FJ, adding $7,201 to win with $16,001.

Final scores: Toni $7,000, Daniel $16,001, Madeleine $3,700.

Odds and ends

No harm no foul: Everyone took an incorrect guess for the South American country with provinces Catamarca & Mendoza, home to the highest peak in the hemisphere, which is Argentina.

FJ wagering strategy: Toni chose to wager $1,000 on FJ, but the percentage play would have been a bet of less than $400 to lock out Madeleine and take the win if Daniel missed.

Ken’s Korner: Viewers who skip the contestant interviews must have been completely baffled by what Ken was saying at the close of the show.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is spare? DD2 – What is laurel? DD3 – Who is Alito? FJ – What is “Paradise Lost”?

