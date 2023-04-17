Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Apr. 17

Here are today’s contestants. Note that three-game winner Ben Chan was not available to compete this week and will return next month, so we have three new players today.
- Madeleine, an attorney, whose safari guide was first to run from a charging elephant;
- Daniel, a writer, who as a child coined the phrase “This…is…Nemoney!”; and
- Toni, a retired systems analyst, tries to help relieve travel stress.
Jeopardy!
TEXAS STATE SYMBOLS // IN THE BOOKSTORE // BODY LANGUAGE // MEASURE FOR MEASURE // NON-BOMB ROM COMS // ENDS IN SILENT “E”
DD1 – $600 – IN THE BOOKSTORE – The title of Prince Harry’s memoir completes a description of Prince William & him, “The Heir & the…” (Toni doubled to $2,400.)
Scores at first break: Toni $2,400, Daniel $2,400, Madeleine $3,000.
Scores going into DJ: Toni $5,200, Daniel $3,200, Madeleine $4,600.
Double Jeopardy!
THE 12th CENTURY // WORLD GEOGRAPHY // 3-SYLLABLE WORDS // ALPHABETICALLY FIRST // TV BEFORE & AFTER // GODS & MYTHS
DD2 – $1,600 – GODS & MYTHS – Pursued by Apollo, the nymph Daphne was transformed into this tree associated with poets (Madeleine lost $2,000 from her total of $7,000 vs. $8,800 for Toni.)
DD3 – $1,600 – ALPHABETICALLY FIRST – Of current justices of the Supreme Court, by last name (Daniel dropped $2,000 from his score of $5,200 vs. $8,800 for Toni.)
Daniel was in third place after missing DD3, but recovered quickly and managed to hold a narrow lead into FJ at $8,800 vs. $8,000 for Toni and $3,800 for Madeleine.
Final Jeopardy!
ENGLISH LITERATURE – It says, “The mind is its own place, & in itself can make a heaven of hell, a hell of heaven. What matter where, if I be still the same”
Only Daniel was correct on FJ, adding $7,201 to win with $16,001.
Final scores: Toni $7,000, Daniel $16,001, Madeleine $3,700.
Odds and ends
No harm no foul: Everyone took an incorrect guess for the South American country with provinces Catamarca & Mendoza, home to the highest peak in the hemisphere, which is Argentina.
FJ wagering strategy: Toni chose to wager $1,000 on FJ, but the percentage play would have been a bet of less than $400 to lock out Madeleine and take the win if Daniel missed.
Ken’s Korner: Viewers who skip the contestant interviews must have been completely baffled by what Ken was saying at the close of the show.
Correct Qs: DD1 – What is spare? DD2 – What is laurel? DD3 – Who is Alito? FJ – What is “Paradise Lost”?