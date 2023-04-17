Evil Dead (2013) Night Thread (04/27)

Evil Dead starring Jane Levy and directed by Fede Alvarez was released on April 5, 2013.

If you’ve seen the original Evil Dead then you have an idea of what the plot of this movie is about with a few twists and differences for good measure.

I remember seeing this in theaters a few weeks after it was released. It’s a bloody good time. There was an after credit scene that my friends and I missed but thankfully I got to see it on YouTube after the fact. Since then I stay until the very end of movies when I see them in theater just in case.

This remake/reimagining/sequel would rake in 97.5 million dollars at the box office.

I recently rewatched it to get ready for Evil Dead Rise which is being released Friday April 21. A lot of horror fans list this in their Top 5 horror remakes.

Something to Discuss – What is your favorite horror movie remake?

Bonus Question – What is your favorite film in the Evil Dead franchise?

Trivia – If you take the first letters of the main characters David, Eric, Mia, Olivia, and Natalie, the letters spell out DEMON.

