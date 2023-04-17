Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Top 768 (Part 16 of 16)

Part 15 Results
|Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
|Production Path Panic
|1
|10
|Streets of Rage 4
|Ghost Fair
|Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
|Gears of Fortune [Ryusuke Fujioka]
|6
|7
|Touhou Luna Nights
|Flowering Night (Final Stage)
|Celeste
|Quiet and Falling
|9
|5
|Panzer Paladin
|Ravenous
|Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment
|Hitting Close To Home (Tower Of Fates Entrance)
|7
|8
|Celeste
|Fear of the Unknown
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Hard Man Stage
|10
|3
|Monument Valley 2
|Mother & Child
|Cloudpunk
|Neon Rain
|9
|6
|Hollow Knight: Gods and Nightmares
|Gods & Glory
|Touhou Luna Nights
|The Maid and the Pocket Watch of Blood (Stage 2)
|9
|6
|Death Stranding
|BB’s Theme [Ludvig Forssell, Vocals: Jenny Plant]
|Persona 5 Strikers
|Anti HERO [Ayana Hira]
|6
|8
|Moonlighter
|Energy Flux
|Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
|Evan’s Kingdom
|9
|6
|Streets of Rage 4
|Next of Kin Showdown
|Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon
|Ultra Jungle
|8
|6
|Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory
|Dearly Beloved
|Mad Rat Dead
|Outside
|7
|6
|Sonic Mania
|Hi-Spec Robo Go! (Hard Boiled Heavy Boss)
|Gravity Rush 2
|Gravity Rush 2 [Kōhei Tanaka]
|8
|4
|DOOM Eternal
|BFG Division 2020
|Pyre
|The Eight Scribes [Darren Korb]
|10
|3
|ARMS
|Ribbon Ring (Ribon Girl’s Stage)
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Snake Man Stage
|9
|5
|Blazing Chrome
|Secret Base
|Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
|Main Theme
|8
|4
|Monument Valley 2
|A Friend, Pt. 2
|beatmania IIDX 26 Rootage
|City Never Sleeps (IIDX Edition) [Dirty Androids]
|9
|3
|Splatoon 2
|Muck Warfare [Off The Hook]
It’s finally time to start the playoffs! After 7 months of group play we’re down to just 768 songs. The top 256 will receive a bye to the next round, leaving us with 512 songs facing off in this round.
To inform our newcomers (and remind some veterans!) the playoffs works slightly different than the group stages. Matchups are now 1v1 single elimination. Vote in as many (or as few) matches as you want. Ties will be broken by me; otherwise I will no longer be voting. You can see something resembling a bracket here.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post1, i.e. for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Please listen to both songs in a match before voting. Especially in these early playoff rounds; we don’t want songs advancing on reputation alone.
Or you can work ahead!
This round will end on Tuesday, April 18th at 9:00AM Pacific