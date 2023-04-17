Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Top 768 (Part 16 of 16)

Part 15 Results

Spoiler Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair Production Path Panic 1 10 Streets of Rage 4 Ghost Fair Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Gears of Fortune [Ryusuke Fujioka] 6 7 Touhou Luna Nights Flowering Night (Final Stage) Celeste Quiet and Falling 9 5 Panzer Paladin Ravenous Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment Hitting Close To Home (Tower Of Fates Entrance) 7 8 Celeste Fear of the Unknown Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Hard Man Stage 10 3 Monument Valley 2 Mother & Child Cloudpunk Neon Rain 9 6 Hollow Knight: Gods and Nightmares Gods & Glory Touhou Luna Nights The Maid and the Pocket Watch of Blood (Stage 2) 9 6 Death Stranding BB’s Theme [Ludvig Forssell, Vocals: Jenny Plant] Persona 5 Strikers Anti HERO [Ayana Hira] 6 8 Moonlighter Energy Flux Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Evan’s Kingdom 9 6 Streets of Rage 4 Next of Kin Showdown Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Ultra Jungle 8 6 Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory Dearly Beloved Mad Rat Dead Outside 7 6 Sonic Mania Hi-Spec Robo Go! (Hard Boiled Heavy Boss) Gravity Rush 2 Gravity Rush 2 [Kōhei Tanaka] 8 4 DOOM Eternal BFG Division 2020 Pyre The Eight Scribes [Darren Korb] 10 3 ARMS Ribbon Ring (Ribon Girl’s Stage) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Snake Man Stage 9 5 Blazing Chrome Secret Base Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Main Theme 8 4 Monument Valley 2 A Friend, Pt. 2 beatmania IIDX 26 Rootage City Never Sleeps (IIDX Edition) [Dirty Androids] 9 3 Splatoon 2 Muck Warfare [Off The Hook] [collapse]

It’s finally time to start the playoffs! After 7 months of group play we’re down to just 768 songs. The top 256 will receive a bye to the next round, leaving us with 512 songs facing off in this round.

To inform our newcomers (and remind some veterans!) the playoffs works slightly different than the group stages. Matchups are now 1v1 single elimination. Vote in as many (or as few) matches as you want. Ties will be broken by me; otherwise I will no longer be voting. You can see something resembling a bracket here.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post , i.e. for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Please listen to both songs in a match before voting. Especially in these early playoff rounds; we don’t want songs advancing on reputation alone.

Or you can work ahead!

This round will end on Tuesday, April 18th at 9:00AM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...