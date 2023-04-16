WW 205 Sign-Ups: Kaguya-Sama: Love is Werewolf

You fall in love with someone,

Confess that love,

Become a couple.

Everyone will say that’s a wonderful thing

But they’re wrong!

Even among lovers, there exists a distinct power structure

A side that exploits and a side that’s exploited

A side that’s devoted and a side that’s receiving devotion

A Winner and a Loser

Love Is Werewolf!

This Werewolf game is based on the anime/manga series Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War. It features traditional Werewolf elements with a significant role for Lovers. I am hoping to get 21 players, but that number could be adjusted if necessary.

ROLES

TOWN – 12 PLAYERS

6 Vanilla Town

6 Rolled Town

Chika Fujiwara (Love Detective) – Chika is on the hunt for the latest love gossip on her fellow students

– Chika is on the hunt for the latest love gossip on her fellow students Ai Hayasaka (Spy Maid) – Hayasaka has more than one skill in her bag of tricks

– Hayasaka has more than one skill in her bag of tricks Miko Iino (Public Morals Committee Enforcer) – Miko is on the lookout to break-up those behaving appropriately on school grounds.

– Miko is on the lookout to break-up those behaving appropriately on school grounds. Osaragi (Public Morals Committee Officer) – Osaragi will meet her club duties by sending students to detention.

– Osaragi will meet her club duties by sending students to detention. Erika Kose and Karen Kino (Role Detectives) – The school’s Mass Media club will collaborate on investigative work in a shared chat.

WOLVES – 4 PLAYERS

The Academy’s eccentric Tabletop Gaming Club has decided to liven school spirit by designing a deadly school-wide game of Werewolf. And they get to play the part of the Wolves themselves.

LOVERS – 5

In this game, Lovers are independent trying to survive to the conclusion of the game (when all Wolves have been killed or Wolves outnumber town) while still in a relationship. Once formed, Couples get shared chats, and will die together when either is killed. Each Lover has unique traits to their role and who they can couple with.

Kaguya Shinomiya – The Icy Lover

Miyuki Shirogane – The Over-Achieving Lover

Yu Ishigami – The Dejected Lover

Kashiwagi – The Basic Lover

Maki Shijo – The Tragic Lover

Rules Typical werewolf rules apply. A day phase where you vote for who to kill, a night phase where rolled players use their powers. DO NOT QUOTE from any private discord chat. Do not edit comments Aim to participate with at least 3 posts per day Roleplaying not required but encouraged (and it’s okay with me if you RP happens to overlap with a role in the game) Non-Required Events to be Expected [collapse]

Players 1. Side 2. Sic 3. Moo 4. Raven 5. Malthusc 6. Otakunomike 7. Wasp 8. Eleanor 9. Hoho 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. [collapse]

Please sign-up for this game below! Depending how long Sign-Ups will take, I would guess the game begins by late Tuesday or Wednesday.

