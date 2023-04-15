Miss Sherlock Day Thread

Miss Sherlock is a Japanese drama and female-led adaption of Sherlock Holmes. Sara “Sherlock” Shelly Futaba (late Yuko Takeuchi) solves mysteries in modern day Tokyo, with the help of her roommate, Dr. Wato Tachibana/Wato-san (Shihori Kanjiya), who recently returned from volunteering in Syria. While each episode features a different case there is an overarching mystery involving the show’s Moriarty character.

It’s a good show. Yuko Takeuchi and Shihori Kanjiya are great in their roles. If you like J-Dramas, mysteries, or both it’d definitely an entertaining watch.

Have a good/great/better day!

