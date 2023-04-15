Flashdance Night Thread (04/15)

WHAT A FEELING! April 15th 1983 saw the theatrical release of Flashdance starring Jennifer Beals as Alex Owens, “a fiercely determined and beautiful woman, who works as a welder by day and a dancer at a local bar at night.”

Directed by Adrian Lyne, the film would gross over $201.5 million dollars at the box office.

It was based on the life of construction worker/welder turned dancer Maureen Marder.

It’s also the only musical ever to be set in Pittsburgh.

Something to Discuss – What is your favorite dance sequence in a movie, musical, or TV show?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...