RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15: Finale Discussion Thread

Hey kitty girls! Welcome to the finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15!

Tonight, America’s Next Drag Superstar will be crowned, and receive a $200,000 cash prize.

Episodes launch at 8/7 pm central on MTV each week.

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards. Because people will be watching these episodes at different times, please place discussion of the winner and results in spoiler tags. Spoiler Tags can be activated either by clicking the “eye” symbol when you’re writing a comment, or by typing <spoiler> text </spoiler>

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy tonight’s finale!

