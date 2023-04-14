Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Apr. 14

Introducing today’s contestants:

Greg, a cardiologist, did a “pretty good job” of not losing his lunch too quickly on a flight;

Kari, a grant strategy consultant, moved to Cleveland, where she auditioned for J! years ago; and

Ben, a philosophy professor, got more egg tarts than he expected and gave them away. Ben is a two-day champ with winnings of $46,001.

Jeopardy!

NEW YORK NICKS // BAKER’S DOZEN // POTENT POTABLE RHYME TIME // HEADS I WIN // TALES // YOU LOSE

DD1 – $600 – TALES – “Down on its right side toppled the bed of the Roman’s chariot” in this oft-filmed novel subtitled “A Tale of the Christ” (Kari dropped $1,200 on a true DD.)

Scores at first break: Ben $4,600, Kari $600, Greg $600.

Scores going into DJ: Ben $8,600, Kari $400, Greg $2,800.

Double Jeopardy!

THE OTTOMAN EMPIRE// “B”ANDS // WORLD FACTS // ANAGRAMMED SCIENTISTS // 20th CENTURY WOMEN // DEITY ADD A LETTER

DD2 – $1,600 – WORLD FACTS – As well as president of France, Emmanuel Macron is also considered a co-prince of this nearby nation (Greg lost $3,200 on a true DD vs. $10.600 for Ben.)

DD3 – $2,000 – DEITY ADD A LETTER – Insert a letter in a love god’s name & you get this, a kind of tooth (Ben added $5,000 to his score of $15,400 vs. $7,200 for Peter.)

Greg made a nice comeback after dropping to $0 on DD2, then Ben responded to the challenge, as a correct response on DD3 helped him secure another runaway at $20,800 vs. $8,000 for Greg and $7,200 for Kari.

Final Jeopardy!

WRITERS’ LESSER-KNOWN WORKS – Known for more philosophical works, he wrote the play “La Mandragola”, in which Florentines are rewarded for immoral actions

Ben and Greg were correct on FJ, with Ben adding $2,200 to win with $23,000 for a three-day total of $69,001.

Final scores: Ben $23.000, Kari $2,200, Greg $12,401.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the last name of Peter (not Rabbit, but implied to be a rabbit by the clue) in a Gene Autrey song is “Cottontail”.

Judging the producers: Anagrams should remain visible to the home audience after the clue is read until it is solved or time expires.

Ken’s Korner: Note that before the last commercial break, Ken said Ben “for the third straight day in a row, a big lead heading into Final Jeopardy!”, avoiding using the terms “runaway” or “can’t be caught”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “Ben-Hur”? DD2 – What is Andorra? DD3 – What is cuspid? FJ – Who was Machiavelli?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...