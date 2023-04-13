Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, APRIL 13TH, 2023:

Rough Cut (Topic)

Cell 8 Series Premiere (Viaplay)

Florida Man Series Premiere (Netflix)

From Black (Shudder)

If I Can’t Have You (LMN)

Obsession (Netflix)

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest Of Courage (Crunchyroll)

RSVP (Viaplay)

The Boss Baby: Back In The Crib (Netflix)

Titans Season Premiere (HBO Max)

True Crime Obsession (Vice)

FRIDAY, APRIL 14TH, 2023:

A Black Lady Sketch Show Season Premiere (HBO)

A Nurse To Die For (Lifetime)

Blindspotting Season Two Premiere (Starz)

#BringBackAlice (HBO Max)

Greek Salad (Prime Video)

Jane Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

Queenmaker (Netflix)

Radford Reborn Series Premiere (Speedvision)

Personality Crisis: One Night Only (Showtime)

Phenomena (Netflix)

Queens On The Run (Fuga de Reinas) (Netflix)

Rugrats Season Two Premiere (Paramount+)

Sago Mini Friends Earth Day Special (Apple TV+)

Seven Kings Must Die (Netflix)

The Last Thing He Told Me (Apple TV+)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season Five Premiere (Prime Video)

SATURDAY, APRIL 15TH, 2023:

Doctor Cha (Netflix)

Drunk, Driving, And 17 (Lifetime)

The Wedding Cottage (Hallmark)

SUNDAY, APRIL 16TH, 2023:

Alex Vs. America Season Premiere (Food)

Barry Season Premiere (HBO)

Chaos On The Farm (Lifetime)

Ciao House Series Premiere (Food)

100 Foot Wave Season Two Premiere (HBO)

The Nutty Boy (Netflix)

The Whole Story With Anderson Cooper Series Premiere (CNN)

Very Scary People Season Premiere (Investigation Discovery)

Waco: The Aftermath (Showtime)

MONDAY, APRIL 17TH, 2023:

90 Day Fiance: Love In Paradise-The Caribbean Season Premiere (TLC)

Love It Or List It Season Premiere (HGTV)

Oggy Oggy (Netflix)

Para – We Are King (HBO Max)

The Weakest Link Season Premiere (NBC)

You, Me & My Ex Season Premiere (TLC)

TUESDAY, APRIL 18TH, 2023:

Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits (Prime Video)

Deadliest Catch Season Premiere (Discovery)

How To Get Rich (Netflix)

Imma Tataranni Season Three Premiere (MHz Choice)

Longest Third Date (Netflix)

7 Little Johnstons Season Premiere (TLC)

The Secret Of Skinwalker Ranch Season Premiere (History)

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19TH, 2023:

Algiers, America: The Relentless Pursuit (Hulu)

Changing Planet (PBS)

Chimp Empire (Netflix)

Food Truck Prize Fight (Food)

Home In A Heartbeat Series Premiere (HGTV)

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once And Always (Netflix)

Sacrificial Princess And The King Of Beasts (Crunchyroll)

The Marked Heart (Palpito) (Netflix)

