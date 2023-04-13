Chaos at the Crossroads of Time Day 6

Her coat snapped in the wind as she observed her newest prize. Despite having long ago acquired enough loot for several lifetimes she had continued her escapades with joyous abandon here. She just enjoyed being hunted. Her heist numbers had improved even if she had to ship out art to those just to steal it again, and life was grand. Her newfound allies in the city had come to her with some trepidation given the rumors but she had happily dropped a useful name just as a distraction to steal their cufflinks. The real prize was the angelic statue in the town square though. It was a tough caper. The statue was never out of anyone’s eyesight in the bustling city but she thought herself equal to the task. It took several days but she had pulled it off, and was now in possession of her biggest score ever. She smiled and with a light turn her dashing hat passed across her vision. It was long enough.

Mike has died. They were Carmen Sandiego the Mastermind (TOWN)

He had a history of violence and betrayal. Most who came to the city did so by accident or curiosity, he did it to escape. A man with his history had an aura that would attract those with nefarious intents, and they found him quickly. An offer was made for power, wealth, and fame, and they foolishly assumed he would accept. And yet somewhere deep down he still had some righteousness. And so he quietly began to work against them. A light touch here, a subtle warning there, slowly working against the influence of the cult that had formed to attempt to control the true power in the city. He did well for a time, he even thought he might have done enough to make up for the past. He was wrong. A message drop for his allies in the city took him to a dark alley that reeked of sulphur. His task complete he turned and saw her, wreathed in metal and flame “YOU HAVE FAILED HER”. And his last thought was not one of denial but a light confusion because he had failed so many.

Josephus has died. They were Robert Ford the Two-Faced Gunslinger (TOWN)

Players Alive Anna Indy Jam Moo MSD Nuka Side

Dead-ish: Nate: Persephone the Smart and Sassy Zombie (TOWN) Dead: Spirits of the Graveyard BeingGreen: Irene Adler the Master Thief (TOWN) Cork: Colombo the Unshakable Detective (TOWN) Queequeg: Harrow the Necromancer (TOWN) Moonster: Gideon the Swordmistress (TOWN) Wasp: The Trickster Queen (INDEPENDENT) Sic: Morrigan Witch of the Wilds (WOLF) Jake: Nephthys Protector of the Dead (WOLF) Lamb: George Smiley The Inconspicuous Agent (TOWN) Copy: Deekin Scalesinger: The Collector of Tales (TOWN) Emmelemm: Achilles the Immortal Warrior (WOLF) Stars: Magik Queen of Limbo (TOWN) Josephus: Robert Ford the Two Faced Gunslinger (TOWN) Otakunomike: Carmen Sandiego the Mastermind (TOWN) Role Descriptions Dead-ish Dead Spirits of the Graveyard TOWN: Dead Spirits of Graveyard: INDEPENDENTS Dead Spirits of Graveyard:WOLVES Rules Oh no you accidentally clicked the rules section close it quickly!!!

-Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or to directly quote from private chats without express permission from the moderator. -The wolf kill is consider a communal faction power. It must be done by one player, it is optional, it doesn’t prevent using other powers, and can target any player.

-Auto-Kill Rules: With 9 or more players Auto-Kill occurs at either 50% if all players have submitted a vote or at 67% (rounded up) regardless of whether all players have voted. With 8 or fewer players Auto-Kill requires everyone to have voted and triggers at 50%.

-Ties will Result in RNG rolls done in the graveyard among all tied people

-Each Player will receive a private chat they may use throughout the game. Due to the high number of powers it is quite possible that something you consider extremely weird will occur. If you think a mistake has been made regarding game structure or information please ask in your Private chat first.

-Victory conditions, unless expressly stated otherwise, will be only checked at the end of night actions. They will not be checked at Twilight. In addition Kill or Be Killed scenarios will be up to the players to determine

-Please try to make at least 3 posts per day thread. RP is welcome but is not required.

–Action Priority: Special => Structural => Protective => Inquisitive => Killing => Clean-Up

All Killing powers trigger at the same time. All other powers have a priority order within their group which will generally favor independents over wolves over town.

-Any power marked as Persistent always happens if you are currently alive during its timing window. Win Conditions

-Town will win when at least one town player is alive and all independents and wolves are dead

-Wolves will win when all independent players are dead and their number is equal to or greater than the number of town that are alive at the end of all night actions

-All Independents will have at least one win condition that will remain unknown to every player besides themselves –Finally and most importantlybe respectful to all players. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have a good time.

There is 1 Independent Alive

There is 1 Wolf Alive

There are 5 Town Members Alive

Day Vote Record Sheet: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1Bymj0-sYFSwbPR6bjr7WU0AdM-j_lKCNf629MfsS0Sg/edit#gid=1401931824

TWILIGHT IS ON FRIDAY AT 2PM West Coast Time, 5PM East Coast Time, 10PM in British Summer Time, and 11PM Central Europe Summer Time

