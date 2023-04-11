Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Apr. 11

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Kat, an artist, keeps track of good wasps;

Mark, a theater professor, is two-thirds through seeing all the national parks; and

Robbi, a writer, was live-streamed playing Magic the Gathering. Robbi is a one-day champ with winnings of $23,800.

Jeopardy!

BAD BOYS IN BOOKS // ARCHITECTURALLY SPEAKING // I GOT THE RECEIPTS // A PRESIDENTIAL LAST NAME // WHALES // TIME FOR A “LITTLE” MUSIC

DD1 – $1,000 – BAD BOYS IN BOOKS – “You’ve been brought up bad… Fagin will make something of you”, says this rascal to Oliver Twist (Robbi added $1,200 to his leading score of $4,200.)

Scores at first break: Robbi $5,400, Mark $1,400, Kat $2,200.

Scores going into DJ: Robbi $7,400, Mark $3,200, Kat $4,600.

Double Jeopardy!

NO, PRIME MINISTER // ADAPTERS // ONE HOT MoMA // THE I.V. LEAGUE // QUEEN VICTORIA GEOGRAPHY // A LANGUAGE OF CONSONANT PLUS VOWEL (each response is those two in that order.)

DD2 – $2,000 – A LANGUAGE OF CONSONANT PLUS VOWEL – This rhyming pair are the 12th & 13th letters of the Greek alphabet (Kat added $3,000 to her total of $7,800 vs. $9,000 for Robbi.)

DD3 – $2,000 – ONE HOT MoMA – His “Number 1A, 1948”, which includes some of his handprints, has been on exhibit in the David Geffen Galleries (Kat added $5,000 to her score of $12,400 vs. $9,000 for Robbi.)

Kat took the lead on DD2 and very shortly thereafter expanded it on DD3, then Mark finished well enough to stay in range into FJ with Kat at $23,800, Mark with $13,600 and Robbi at $7,400.

Final Jeopardy!

NOBEL PEACE PRIZE WINNERS – At times they each lived on Vilakazi St. in Soweto, so it claims to be the world’s only street home to 2 Nobel Peace Prize winners

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Kat dropped $3,401 to win with $20,399.

Final scores: Robbi $100, Mark $0, Kat $20,399.

Odds and ends

Sports stumbles: No one knew the presidential last name shared by baseball’s Mookie and Hack is Wilson, or the NFL franchise owned for decades by Jerry Jones is the Dallas Cowboys.

Wagering strategy: Robbi was too far behind going into FJ to win if Kat made a standard wager from the lead (which she did). But if Robbi had gone all-in for $4,200 on DD1 and the game played out the same way, he would have had a chance to win with a correct response to FJ and a big wager.

One more thing: What was with that weird camera angle they used following the correct response to the clue about “Shaft”? Perhaps that was to cover up some kind of edit.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who is the Artful Dodger? DD2 – What are Mu and Nu? DD3 – Who was Pollock? FJ – Who were Mandela and Tutu?

