Chaos at the Crossroads of Time Day 5

“Time for the running part of the plan!” The Doctor shouted fez askew as they bolted past the Doctors and towards the middle of the surprisingly empty garden. “I thought the plan was some big distraction to buy us time, and yet we settled on Run?” “To be fair all they said was they had a plan you failed to ask if it was a good one.” The Doctors scrambled towards the middle, two flanking the third, as they made an immense series of calculations on their sonic screwdriver. “There are quite a lot of them” the Doctor deadpanned as a series of horribly life-like statues slowly appeared at the edge of vision. “That was kinda the idea! Trap the weaker ones here, and give us time to track the remaining leaders.” “At least they went for me.” The Doctor said flipping places with the Doctor for the second set of data. “Wasn’t sure they would ever go for it.” “More by the South Gate.” “Flip eyes! Can’t stop them all, but might be able to slow them enough.” “Done! You are up Doctor” The Doctor entered in the final set of calculations. “Now we wait for them.” The three Doctors formed a circle as the statues slowed inexorably advanced. 30 paces, 20 paces 10, and then the whirring and jolting and straining against breaks. “Got ya fam!” shouted the hazy blue outline. The Doctors were gone and the statues were settled in a perfect circle facing in, admiring themselves like mirrors.

Across the city the TARDIS rematerialized and The Doctor, The Doctor, The Doctor, and the Doctor spilled out with exhausted but happy grins. “See good plan!” “Yes a plan” “Sweet piloting” “All in the suspenders my dear”

“And just this once nobody dies!”

The Doctors looked around to see where the exclamation had come from and their eyes settled on a cheerful lass hanging out under a nearby street lamp bleeding rather profusely from several sword wounds.

“Sweet Box” she said unperturbed by her staggering blood loss. “Can I take it for a spin?”

Players Alive Anna Indy Jam Josephus Moo MSD Nuka Otakunomike Side Stars Dead-ish: Nate: Persephone the Smart and Sassy Zombie (TOWN) Dead: Spirits of the Graveyard BeingGreen: Irene Adler the Master Thief (TOWN) Cork: Colombo the Unshakable Detective (TOWN) Queequeg: Harrow the Necromancer (TOWN) Moonster: Gideon the Swordmistress (TOWN) Wasp: The Trickster Queen (INDEPENDENT) Sic: Morrigan Witch of the Wilds (WOLF) Jake: Nephthys Protector of the Dead (WOLF) Lamb: George Smiley The Inconspicuous Agent (TOWN) Copy: Deekin Scalesinger: The Collector of Tales (TOWN) Emmelemm: Achilles the Immortal Warrior (WOLF) Role Descriptions Dead-ish Dead Spirits of the Graveyard TOWN: Dead Spirits of Graveyard: INDEPENDENTS Dead Spirits of Graveyard:WOLVES Rules Oh no you accidentally clicked the rules section close it quickly!!!

-Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or to directly quote from private chats without express permission from the moderator.

-Auto-Kill Rules: With 9 or more players Auto-Kill occurs at either 50% if all players have submitted a vote or at 67% (rounded up) regardless of whether all players have voted. With 8 or fewer players Auto-Kill requires everyone to have voted and triggers at 50%.

-Ties will Result in RNG rolls done in the graveyard among all tied people

-Each Player will receive a private chat they may use throughout the game. Due to the high number of powers it is quite possible that something you consider extremely weird will occur. If you think a mistake has been made regarding game structure or information please ask in your Private chat first.

-Victory conditions, unless expressly stated otherwise, will be only checked at the end of night actions. They will not be checked at Twilight. In addition Kill or Be Killed scenarios will be up to the players to determine

-Please try to make at least 3 posts per day thread. RP is welcome but is not required.

–Action Priority: Special => Structural => Protective => Inquisitive => Killing => Clean-Up

All Killing powers trigger at the same time. All other powers have a priority order within their group which will generally favor independents over wolves over town.

-Any power marked as Persistent always happens if you are currently alive during its timing window. Win Conditions

-Town will win when at least one town player is alive and all independents and wolves are dead

-Wolves will win when all independent players are dead and their number is equal to or greater than the number of town that are alive at the end of all night actions

-All Independents will have at least one win condition that will remain unknown to every player besides themselves –Finally and most importantlybe respectful to all players. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have a good time.

There is 1 Independent Alive

There are 2 Wolves Alive

There are 7 Town Members Alive

Day Vote Record Sheet: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1Bymj0-sYFSwbPR6bjr7WU0AdM-j_lKCNf629MfsS0Sg/edit#gid=1401931824

TWILIGHT IS ON Wednesday AT 2PM West Coast Time, 5PM East Coast Time, 10PM in British Summer Time, and 11PM Central Europe Summer Time

