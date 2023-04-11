Avocado Weekly Movie Thread (4/11)

Welcome to the Weekly Movie Thread, your place on the Avocado to discuss films with your fellow commenters. Want to make a recommendation? Looking for recommendations? Want to share your opinions of movies, both new and classic?

This week sees the release of Renfield, directed by Chris McKay and starring Nicholas Hoult as the title character and Nicolas Cage as Dracula. This is part of Universal’s backtracking after the failure of the Dark Universe. The movies are now smaller scale. With Dracula, the decision was to make it more of a tongue-in-cheek comedy like What We Do in the Shadows. Chris McKay had previously directed episodes of Robot Chicken and The Lego Batman Movie, so this snarky but loving look at a pop culture icon is right up his alley.

It also feels a little weird for this movie to be coming out in April. Sure, horror movies can come out at any time. But in early spring, a week after Easter, seems a little early. A Universal monster film in Halloween would be ideal, but even summer seems more appropriate.

Movies come out at all sorts of times that feel like they’re be released in the wrong part of the year. Beavis and Butt-Head Do America feel like it should be a summer movie. Instead it was released in theaters on Christmas week: December 20, 1996.

In the last year, with movie releases being interrupted by the pandemic, film released just felt incredibly random, hitting theaters with no rhyme or reason. The old schedule of airing superhero films on a reliable timetable of one per quarter seems to be backfiring this year.

Bonus prompt: what movies do you think were released in the wrong time of the year?

