Super Mario Bros. Powers Up At The Box Office

The weekend totals for April 7th through April 9th, 2023 estimates are in.

# Title Distributor Name Weekend Total # of Locs Cume Total 1 Super Mario Bros. Movie, The Universal $146,360,000 4,343 $204,628,865 2 John Wick: Chapter 4 Lionsgate $14,600,000 3,607 $147,066,799 3 Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Paramount $14,500,000 3,856 $62,277,540 4 Air MGM $14,466,000 3,507 $20,213,854 5 Scream VI Paramount $3,315,000 2,286 $103,846,400 6 His Only Son Angel Studios $3,250,000 1,930 $11,044,046 7 Creed III MGM $2,816,000 2,002 $153,272,770 8 Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Warner Bros. $1,600,000 2,203 $56,603,418 9 Paint IFC Films $750,000 819 $750,000 10 Thousand and One, A Focus Features $600,000 926 $2,960,150 11 Journey with Andrea Bocelli, The Fathom Events $523,692 397 $3,587,547 12 Champions Focus Features $510,000 427 $15,709,130

via Deadline

