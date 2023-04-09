Movies

Super Mario Bros. Powers Up At The Box Office

The weekend totals for April 7th through April 9th, 2023 estimates are in.

#TitleDistributor NameWeekend Total# of LocsCume Total
1Super Mario Bros. Movie, TheUniversal$146,360,0004,343$204,628,865
2John Wick: Chapter 4Lionsgate$14,600,0003,607$147,066,799
3Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among ThievesParamount$14,500,0003,856$62,277,540
4AirMGM$14,466,0003,507$20,213,854
5Scream VIParamount$3,315,0002,286$103,846,400
6His Only SonAngel Studios$3,250,0001,930$11,044,046
7Creed IIIMGM$2,816,0002,002$153,272,770
8Shazam! Fury Of The GodsWarner Bros.$1,600,0002,203$56,603,418
9PaintIFC Films$750,000819$750,000
10Thousand and One, AFocus Features$600,000926$2,960,150
11Journey with Andrea Bocelli, TheFathom Events$523,692397$3,587,547
12ChampionsFocus Features$510,000427$15,709,130

via Deadline