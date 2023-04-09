Super Mario Bros. Powers Up At The Box Office

The weekend totals for April 7th through April 9th, 2023 estimates are in.
|#
|Title
|Distributor Name
|Weekend Total
|# of Locs
|Cume Total
|1
|Super Mario Bros. Movie, The
|Universal
|$146,360,000
|4,343
|$204,628,865
|2
|John Wick: Chapter 4
|Lionsgate
|$14,600,000
|3,607
|$147,066,799
|3
|Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
|Paramount
|$14,500,000
|3,856
|$62,277,540
|4
|Air
|MGM
|$14,466,000
|3,507
|$20,213,854
|5
|Scream VI
|Paramount
|$3,315,000
|2,286
|$103,846,400
|6
|His Only Son
|Angel Studios
|$3,250,000
|1,930
|$11,044,046
|7
|Creed III
|MGM
|$2,816,000
|2,002
|$153,272,770
|8
|Shazam! Fury Of The Gods
|Warner Bros.
|$1,600,000
|2,203
|$56,603,418
|9
|Paint
|IFC Films
|$750,000
|819
|$750,000
|10
|Thousand and One, A
|Focus Features
|$600,000
|926
|$2,960,150
|11
|Journey with Andrea Bocelli, The
|Fathom Events
|$523,692
|397
|$3,587,547
|12
|Champions
|Focus Features
|$510,000
|427
|$15,709,130
via Deadline