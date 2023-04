“MARIO! WHERE ARE YOU?” Is Luigi singing, or do his terrified screams just sound like opera? Also, the only reason I know for sure this is Luigi is because his name is literally written on his hat…

In reality, though, Luigi was probably just scared of having to play this game on the Atari system. Those controls were probably shit.



Have a wonderful day, Avocados!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...