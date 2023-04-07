Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Apr. 7

Here are today’s contestants:

Rachel, a director of client strategy, used the Holzhauer method of studying children’s reference books;

Brandie, a personal assistant, has over 600 pairs of socks, many with creatures; and

Brian, a guest services agent, helps out truck drivers. Brian is a three-day champ with winnings of $68,202.

Jeopardy!

NORWAY IS FAMOUS FOR… // AMERICANA // LANDING ON PLANET FRANCHISE // DE-COMPOSING // GOOD “E” // TWO SHOES

DD1 – $1,000 – DE-COMPOSING – On March 25, 1918 the sun set on this “Moonlight” composer in Paris (Brian dropped $1,000 from his score of $3,000.)

Scores at first break: Brian $2,400, Brandie $1,600, Rachel $1,000.

Scores going into DJ: Brian $8,000, Brandie $2,800, Rachel $1,000.

Double Jeopardy!

YOU TOTALLY RULED! // LIFE & DEATH IN LITERARY TITLES // SCIENCE // THE SECRET OF ACRONYM // POP CULTURE // ANIMALISTIC WORDS

DD2 – $1,600 – YOU TOTALLY RULED! – He finally got the crown he craved on July 6, 1483 but just 2 years later, Henry VII would open the very first Tudor garage (Rachel added $3,000 to her total of $7,000 vs. $9,600 for Brandie and $6,800 for Brian.)

DD3 – $1,600 – SCIENCE- Fireworks went off Julv 4, 2012 with the announcement of a boson consistent with the predictions of this British particle physicist (Brian added $4,000 to his score of $8,000 vs. $11,200 for Rachel and $10,000 for Brandie.)

Unusual game in which Brian ran a category and had a big lead after round one, then went mostly silent for the first part of DJ and fell back to third. However, he was able to regain the advantage on DD3 and held it into FJ at $15,200 vs. $12,000 for Rachel and $10,000 for Brandie.

Final Jeopardy!

GEOGRAPHY – Of the 13 nations through which the Equator passes, it’s the only one whose coastline borders the Caribbean Sea

Everyone was incorrect on FJ for the third straight game. Rachel chose to wager $5,500, and that strategy paid off, as she won with $6,500, just $100 more than Brian.

Final scores: Brian $6,400, Brandie $6,000, Rachel $6,500.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one could provide the name of the title character in Solzhenitsyn’s “One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich”.

FJ wagering strategy: Note that the percentage play for Brandie would have been a smaller wager to pick up the win if both opponents missed. Also, Brian should have bet at least $1 more to avoid a potential tiebreaker clue if both he and Rachel were correct and Rachel doubled up.

Jeopardy! rule book: For a clue looking for a person’s name, Brian gave both names and was penalized for not getting the first name quite right. Which is exactly why players generally shouldn’t give first names unless prompted to do so.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Debussy? DD2 – Who was Richard III? DD3 – Who is Higgs? FJ – What is Colombia?

