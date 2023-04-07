Friday New Music 4/7

Hello! It’s Friday, not some other day of the week and its also a Bandcamp Friday. There’s a whole bunch of new stuff worth checking out, way at the end of the alphabet: A new album by a personal favorite Worriers that’s very good, and a new one from everyone’s favorite’s Wednesday that’s also very good. Also a new one from Yaeji
Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:
— American Grandma – Rare Knives of Light
— Amy Irving – Born In a Trunk
— Barney Bones – Escapism EP
— Ben Gregory – episode
— Billie Marten – Drop Cherries
— Blondshell – Blondshell
— Braid – Frame & Canvas (25th Anniversary Edition)
— Brandee Younger – Brand New Life
— Calvin Johnson – Gallows Wine
— Charlie Hill – Chuck Pond
— Chet Baker – Chet Baker Sings and Plays (Vinyl Reissue)
— Chris Cubeta – APOE
— Covet – catharsis
— Crocodiles – Upside Down in Heaven
— Cub Sport – Jesus At the Gay Bar
— Daniel Caesar – Never Enough
— Darlene Love – Live 1982
— David Haerle – El Camino Sierra
— Daydream Nation – Leisure
— Daughter – Stereo Mind
— DeeBaby – Junkie Mode
— Desire Marea – On the Romance of Being
— Devon Church (of Exitmusic) – Strange Strangers
— Devon Gilfillian – Love You Anyway
— Dionne Warwick – The Complete Scepter Singles 1962-1973
— Donnie Doolittle – Donnie Doolittle
— Ellie Goulding – Higher Than Heaven
— Emma Tricca – Aspirin Sun
— FACS – Still Life in Decay
— Fire-Toolz – I am upset because I see something that is not there.
— Forest Bees – Between the Lines
— The Get Right Band – iTopia
— The Golden Grass – Life Is Much Stranger
— Godsleep – Lies to Survive
— Güero – Wednesdays
— Hatchie – Giving the World Away (Deluxe Edition)
— Hayden – Are We Good
— Heather Woods Broderick – Labyrinth
— HMLTD – The Worm
— HOODLUM – Southside Story
— Jana Horn – The Window is the Dream
— Jukebox the Ghost – Cheers Deluxe
— La Fonda – We Are Infinite
— Lights – dEd
— Linkin Park – Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition
— Lisa Heller – SADIE EP
— Lucy Kruger and The Lost Boys – Heaving
— Magnolia Electric Co. – Sojourner Box Set
— Matthew Logan Vasquez (of Delta Spirit) – As All Get Out
— Mazey Haze – Back to the Start EP
— Mediocre – To Know You’re Screwed EP
— Meyhem Lauren x Madlib x DJ Muggs – Champagne For Breakfast
— Millyz – Blanco 6
— Mudhoney – Plastic Eternity
— Nathan Fake – Crystal Vision
— NEWSKI – Friend Rock
— North Americans – Long Cool World
— One Horse Band – Useless Propaganda
— Oracle Sisters – Hydranism
— Overcoats – Winner
— Powerwolf – Interludium
— Rae Sremmurd – SREMM4LIFE
— Robbie Fulks – Bluegrass Vacation
— Ruston Kelly – The Weakness
— sadie – Tides EP
— Sarathy Korwar – KAL (Real World)
— SaviorSkin – Invicta Mori
— Scowl – Psychic Dance Routine EP
— Silverstein – Misery Made Me Deluxe
— Susanna Hoffs – The Deep End
— THEY. – Nü Moon
— Thomas Bangalter (of Daft Punk) – Mythologies
— Various Artists – Late Night Basie
— Various Artists – Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist OST (Vinyl Reissue)
— Voïvod – Angel Rat (Reissue)
— Voïvod – Nothingface (Reissue)
— Walter Smith III – return to casual
— Waters of March – Waters of March EP
— Wednesday – Rat Saw God
— Whenyoung – Paragon Songs
— Winny – Winny EP
— Worriers – Warm Blanket
— Yaeji – With a Hammer