Friday New Music 4/7

Hello! It’s Friday, not some other day of the week and its also a Bandcamp Friday. There’s a whole bunch of new stuff worth checking out, way at the end of the alphabet: A new album by a personal favorite Worriers that’s very good, and a new one from everyone’s favorite’s Wednesday that’s also very good. Also a new one from Yaeji

Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:

— American Grandma – Rare Knives of Light

— Amy Irving – Born In a Trunk

— Barney Bones – Escapism EP

— Ben Gregory – episode

— Billie Marten – Drop Cherries

— Blondshell – Blondshell

— Braid – Frame & Canvas (25th Anniversary Edition)

— Brandee Younger – Brand New Life

— Calvin Johnson – Gallows Wine

— Charlie Hill – Chuck Pond

— Chet Baker – Chet Baker Sings and Plays (Vinyl Reissue)

— Chris Cubeta – APOE

— Covet – catharsis

— Crocodiles – Upside Down in Heaven

— Cub Sport – Jesus At the Gay Bar

— Daniel Caesar – Never Enough

— Darlene Love – Live 1982

— David Haerle – El Camino Sierra

— Daydream Nation – Leisure

— Daughter – Stereo Mind

— DeeBaby – Junkie Mode

— Desire Marea – On the Romance of Being

— Devon Church (of Exitmusic) – Strange Strangers

— Devon Gilfillian – Love You Anyway

— Dionne Warwick – The Complete Scepter Singles 1962-1973

— Donnie Doolittle – Donnie Doolittle

— Ellie Goulding – Higher Than Heaven

— Emma Tricca – Aspirin Sun

— FACS – Still Life in Decay

— Fire-Toolz – I am upset because I see something that is not there.

— Forest Bees – Between the Lines

— The Get Right Band – iTopia

— The Golden Grass – Life Is Much Stranger

— Godsleep – Lies to Survive

— Güero – Wednesdays

— Hatchie – Giving the World Away (Deluxe Edition)

— Hayden – Are We Good

— Heather Woods Broderick – Labyrinth

— HMLTD – The Worm

— HOODLUM – Southside Story

— Jana Horn – The Window is the Dream

— Jukebox the Ghost – Cheers Deluxe

— La Fonda – We Are Infinite

— Lights – dEd

— Linkin Park – Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition

— Lisa Heller – SADIE EP

— Lucy Kruger and The Lost Boys – Heaving

— Magnolia Electric Co. – Sojourner Box Set

— Matthew Logan Vasquez (of Delta Spirit) – As All Get Out

— Mazey Haze – Back to the Start EP

— Mediocre – To Know You’re Screwed EP

— Meyhem Lauren x Madlib x DJ Muggs – Champagne For Breakfast

— Millyz – Blanco 6

— Mudhoney – Plastic Eternity

— Nathan Fake – Crystal Vision

— NEWSKI – Friend Rock

— North Americans – Long Cool World

— One Horse Band – Useless Propaganda

— Oracle Sisters – Hydranism

— Overcoats – Winner

— Powerwolf – Interludium

— Rae Sremmurd – SREMM4LIFE

— Robbie Fulks – Bluegrass Vacation

— Ruston Kelly – The Weakness

— sadie – Tides EP

— Sarathy Korwar – KAL (Real World)

— SaviorSkin – Invicta Mori

— Scowl – Psychic Dance Routine EP

— Silverstein – Misery Made Me Deluxe

— Susanna Hoffs – The Deep End

— THEY. – Nü Moon

— Thomas Bangalter (of Daft Punk) – Mythologies

— Various Artists – Late Night Basie

— Various Artists – Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist OST (Vinyl Reissue)

— Voïvod – Angel Rat (Reissue)

— Voïvod – Nothingface (Reissue)

— Walter Smith III – return to casual

— Waters of March – Waters of March EP

— Wednesday – Rat Saw God

— Whenyoung – Paragon Songs

— Winny – Winny EP

— Worriers – Warm Blanket

— Yaeji – With a Hammer

