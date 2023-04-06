Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Apr. 6

Today’s contestants are:

Cameron, a software engineer, whose hobby is AI art;

Eliza, an educator, had to pass on Jeopardy! twice due to family-related issues; and

Brian, a guest services agent, collects playing cards and gets them as gifts. Brian is a two-day champ with winnings of $43,202.

Jeopardy!

WORD PUZZLES // ANCIENT CITIES // AT THREE & FOURS // BIG AMERICAN LANDOWNERS // LIT-POURRI // NOT MAKING IT TO THE END OF THE MOVIE

DD1 – $1,000 – ANCIENT CITIES – This town named for a Greek hero was one of several destroyed by a 79 A.D. disaster (Cameron doubled to $2,400.)

Scores at first break: Brian $4,200, Eliza -$400, Cameron $0.

Scores going into DJ: Brian $7,000, Eliza $200, Cameron $2,800.

Double Jeopardy!

STATE OF THE ART MUSEUM // SPEECHES // LATIN WORDS & PHRASES // BE ARTHUR // GOLDEN GIRLS // & THEN THERE’S MOD

DD2 – $2,000 – BE ARTHUR – Marilyn Monroe was the basis for the character of Maggie in his play “After the Fall” (Brian added $3,000 to his total of $11,000 vs. $4,800 for Cameron.)

DD3 – $1,200 – GOLDEN GIRLS – At the Winter Olympics in 2018, Anna Gasser of Austria became the first woman to win the big air event in this newer sport (Brian added $2,400 to his score of $19,600 vs. $8,400 for Cameron.)

Brian had the lead at every break, scored on both DDs in DJ and cruised to a runaway at $30,000 vs. $10,000 for Cameron and $2,200 for Eliza.

Final Jeopardy!

FASHION HISTORY – These decorative items get their name from their origin in the port city of Strasbourg, on the border of France & Germany

For the second straight game, everyone was incorrect on FJ. Brian dropped $5,000 to win with $25,000 for a three-day total of $68,202.

Final scores: Brian $25,000, Eliza $200, Cameron $10,000.

Odds and ends

Missing the layup: For a clue about the Arthur known for many decades for the dance studios that bear his name, after Brian mistakenly repeated a response that was correct previously in the category, his opponents couldn’t come up with Arthur Murray.

Overvalued clue of the day: $2,000 (and a DD as well) for the playwright named Arthur who based a character on Marilyn Monroe.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Herculaneum? DD2 – Who was Arthur Miller? DD3 – What is snowboarding? FJ – What are rhinestones?

