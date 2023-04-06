Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, APRIL 6TH, 2023:

Beef Series Premiere (Netflix)

Bridgend (Topic)Celebrity Game Face Season Four Premiere (E!)

Celebrity Prank Wars Series Premiere (E!)

Dr. Stone: New World (Crunchyroll)

Ghost Hunters Season Premiere (Travel)

Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies Series Premiere (Paramount+)

I Got a Cheat Skill In Another World And Became Unrivaled In The Real World, Too (Crunchyroll)

IRL: In Real Life Series Premiere (Netflix)

Lizzy Hoo: Hoo Cares!? (Prime Video)

Looney Tunes Cartoons (HBO Max)

Slasher: Ripper (Shudder)

The Ancient Magus’ Bride (Crunchyroll)

The Legendary Hero Is Dead (Crunchyroll)

Yuri Is My Job! (Crunchyroll)

FRIDAY, APRIL 7TH, 2023:

Birdie Wing-Golf Girls’ Story (Crunchyroll)Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker (Apple TV+)

Chupa (Netflix)

Gangs Of Lagos (Prime Video)

Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail Season Premiere (Discovery)

Hello, Tomorrow! Season One Finale (Apple TV+)

Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed (HBO Max)

Jury Duty Series Premiere (Freevee)

Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign (Netflix)

Magical Destroyers (Crunchyroll)

Mashle: Magic And Muscles (Crunchyroll)

Oh Belinda (Netflix)

On A Wing & A Prayer (Prime Video)

Praise This (Peacock)

Rokudo’s Bad Girls (Crunchyroll)Schmigadoon Season Two Premiere (Apple TV+)

The Boarding School: Las Cumbres Series Premiere (Prime Video)

The Cafe Terrace And Its Goddesses (Crunchyroll)

The Legend Of J Dilla (FX)

Thicker Than Water (Netflix)

Tiny Beautiful Things Series Premiere (Hulu)

Tonikawa: Over the Moon For You (Crunchyroll)

Too Cute Crisis (Hidive)

Transatlantic (Netflix)

SATURDAY, APRIL 8TH, 2023:

A Galaxy Next Door (Crunchyroll)

Hunger (Netflix)

Love & Marriage: Huntsville Season Premiere (OWN)

My One-Hit Kill Sister (Crunchyroll)

Pride: A Seven Deadly Sins Story (Lifetime)

Summoned To Another World For A Second Time (Crunchyroll)

The Portable Door (MGM+)

The Professional Bridesmaid (Hallmark)

Totally Weird And Funny Series Premiere (The CW)

SUNDAY, APRIL 9TH, 2023:

Catching Lightning (Showtime)

Giving Hope: The Ni’Cola Mitchell Story (Lifetime)

Raven’s Home Season Six Premiere (Disney)

MONDAY, APRIL 10TH, 2023:

Agent Hamilton Season Two Premiere (MHz Choice)

Darcey & Stacey Season Finale (TLC)

TUESDAY, APRIL 11TH, 2023:

Am I Being Unreasonable? Series Premiere (Hulu)

Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman (Netflix)

The Wall Season Premiere (NBC)

Yonder Series Premiere (Paramount+)

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12TH, 2023:

Nova: Weathering The Future (PBS)

Single Drunk Female Season Premiere (Freeform)

