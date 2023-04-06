Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Top 768 (Part 9 of 16)

Part 8 Results

Spoiler ARMS Grand Prix (Title) 10 4 Hypnospace Outlaw I Am the Chowder Man (The Chowder Man) [Hot Dad] Mega Man 11 Acid Man 5 10 Hollow Knight Hornet Paper Mario: The Origami King Thrills At Night 8 7 A Hat in Time Main Theme Persona 5 Royal Out of Kindness 3 9 Sonic Forces Battle with Metal Sonic (US Ver. Remix) Pixelmon Battle Music 3 9 5 Mega Man 11 Block Man Instrumental Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Wizardly 6 7 Slipstream Out of Town Paper Mario: The Origami King Toad’s BBQ Foodeatery 5 8 If Found… The Anomaly STAR OCEAN:anamnesis Battle 7 [Motoi Sakuraba] 9 4 Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Gunther Bay Persona 5 Strikers Counterfeit Phantom [Ayana Hira] 2 11 Octopath Traveler Primrose’s Theme Sonic Chaos (SAGE 2018 Demo) Turquoise Hill Zone Act 2 7 7* Lethal League Blaze Ain’t Nothin’ Like A Funky Beat Pokémon Sword and Shield: The Isle of Armor The Isle of Armor 3 10 Paradise Killer Ego 24-7 Cytus II Deadly Slot Machine 6 7 Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment The Lonely Parapet Yooka-Laylee Tropic Trials 9 4 Judgment Λ [83key] Slipstream Neon Delivery 8 6 Kingdom Hearts III Forze Del Male Touhou Luna Nights The Young Descendent of Tepes (Stage 4) 9 4 Tekken 7 Arena – Final Round (Attack on Rhythm 2nd) DJMax Respect Don’t Die 5 8 Fire Emblem: Three Houses The Forgotten [collapse]

It’s finally time to start the playoffs! After 7 months of group play we’re down to just 768 songs. The top 256 will receive a bye to the next round, leaving us with 512 songs facing off in this round.

To inform our newcomers (and remind some veterans!) the playoffs works slightly different than the group stages. Matchups are now 1v1 single elimination. Vote in as many (or as few) matches as you want. Ties will be broken by me; otherwise I will no longer be voting. You can see something resembling a bracket here.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post , i.e. for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Please listen to both songs in a match before voting. Especially in these early playoff rounds; we don’t want songs advancing on reputation alone.

Or you can work ahead!

This round will end on Friday, April 7th at 9:00AM Pacific

