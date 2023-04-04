The Creative Endeavors Thread Seals Its Sketch

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content.

As hinted two weeks back, my immersion in sketching (partly to make up for 2023’s lack of finished drawings and especially paintings thus far) has started me thinking how much livelier and more fluid my sketches often come across than my inkwork, and I began looking into ways to incorporate these qualities into my practice. Did some digging online into graphite and charcoal fixatives and decided to pick up some Winsor and Newton spray to seal whatever drawings I might end up doing (one and a half at last count). My trip tomorrow to Blick in Detroit, though (among other things), was complicated by my planned attendance at the Pistons game against the Nets that night (one resolution for this year has been to attend a Pistons and a Tigers game at some point, and time’s running out for the former). Little Caesar’s Arena has pretty strict bag policies, from what I understand, and I doubt they’d be terribly accepting of any kind of spray can therein, much less my messenger bag itself. So, after further digging, I found that some people cheap out with regular hairspray, and I decided to go ahead and pick up a cheap bottle of Suave from Target and try that (figured I’d get some practice in how to cover the surfaces). Despite initial worries that I’d oversaturated, things seem to have turned out fine.

This was not it, but I wound up scanning the sealed drawing at a too-high resolution for upload; apologies.

While I’ve determined to cool it on on the sketching for a bit (at least after tomorrow; I’m taking a solid walk around town today and it’s gonna be hard to resist, even harder at the DIA), I’m hoping the energy’ll transfer into more finished pencilwork. With the way I write and draw, it can be a bit of a hassle (I smear more than others partly because I write like a lefty even though I’m not) but I’m finding ways around that (cardboard or paper beneath my hand to keep the pressure more regular, etc.).

How’s your work going?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...