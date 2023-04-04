Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Apr. 4

Here are today’s contestants:

Amanda, a social worker, participates in Oscars fantasy leagues;

Brian, a guest services agent, hosts Jeopardy! at Christmas with the family; and

Crystal, a tech consultant, likes to build Ikea furniture. Crystal is a one-day champ with winnings of $4,199.

Jeopardy!

LOOKS GOOD ENOUGH TO EAT // REMEMBER RERUNS? // THE WORLD OF MIDDLE-EARTH // GOODNESS & MERCY // SHALL FOLLOW ME // ALL THE DAYS OF MY LIFE

DD1 – $600 – ALL THE DAYS OF MY LIFE – He worked to develop a flu vaccine before coming up with one for polio, declared safe on April 12, 1955 (Brian doubled to $2,000.)

Scores at first break: Crystal $2,400, Brian $1,000, Amanda $1,000.

Scores going into DJ: Crystal 4,000, Brian $4,400, Amanda $3,000.

Double Jeopardy!

WATERFRONT PROPERTY // PAINT ME A PICTURE // SPORTS MEDICINE // TURTLES ALL THE WAY DOWN // TARANTINO FILMS // “ODD”s & “END”s

DD2 – $1,200 – PAINT ME A PICTURE – (Shown is a painting of a young woman looking to her left in our direction, with headwear and a dangling piece of earlobe jewelry) This 17th century masterpiece has been called “the Dutch Mona Lisa” (Crystal bet “I mean, yeah, I guess, why not, let’s just, the whole Daily Double normal everything” and improved to $8,800 vs. $9,200 for Brian.)

DD3 – $1,200 – WATERFRONT PROPERTY – Once used as a papal fortress & today a museum, Castel Sant’Angelo overlooks this river (Brian dropped $3,800 vs. from his score of $11,200 vs. $9,600 for Crystal.)

Crystal got back into the game with a double-up on DD2, and took first place when Brian missed DD3. Then Brian cleaned up on the remaining low-value clues late in DJ to retake the lead into FJ at $13,800 vs. $11,600 for Crystal and $5,400 for Amanda.

Final Jeopardy!

NOVELISTS – A 2012 book review noted subjects that “sparked his ire”: capital punishment, big tobacco & “the plight of the unjustly convicted”

Brian appeared to be overwhelmed with emotion when he was informed that he was the only player to be correct on FJ. He added $9,401 to win with $23,201.

Final scores: Crystal $4,399, Brian $23,201, Amanda $1,400.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the final word in a play title “Tea &” this, which you also might offer to someone who’s upset, “Sympathy”.

FJ wagering strategy: Crystal bet more than half of her score on FJ, but the percentage play would have been a wager of less than $800, which would lock out Amanda and give Crystal the win if Brian missed without having to be correct herself.

Comedy award dept.: Crystal takes the humor prize, for the unique phrasing of her all-in wager on DD2, and for her response to a clue about a 1997 Tarantino film, “Murphy Brown”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Salk? DD2 – What is “The Girl with the Pearl Earring”? DD3 – What is Tiber? FJ – Who is Grisham?

