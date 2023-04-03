Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Apr. 3

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Dan, a college administrator, screams and yells but doesn’t really understand his daughter’s soccer matches;

Crystal, a tech consultant, a collector who says we’re in the “golden age of board games”; and

Sharon, a manager, finds that strangers like to tell her their problems. Sharon is a two-day champ with winnings of $33,600.

Jeopardy!

PRESIDENT GROVER CLEVELAND’S NON-CONSECUTIVE WORLD // HORRORS! // HOW DOES IT FASTEN? // ROCKS & MINERALS // YOU’RE GONNA SING // LIKE A BIRD

DD1 – $1,000 – ROCKS & MINERALS – In 2019 a giant raft of this rock measuring more than 50 square miles was found floating in the Pacific near Tonga (Crystal failed to “throw up” the correct response, losing $2,000 from her score of $4,600.)

Scores at first break: Sharon $1,600, Crystal $1,400, Dan $3,800.

Scores going into DJ: Sharon $3,400, Crystal $2,600, Dan $5,400.

Double Jeopardy!

THE SUPERLATIVE EARTH // THEIR LESSER-KNOWN BOOKS // NATIONAL HEROES // COMMON BOND CUISINE // TV // ADJECTIVE THEN NOUN

DD2 – $1,600 – ADJECTIVE THEN NOUN – The path to quick success, as in “Jones is on” it “to the top”; make the combo a verb & it means to speed up a process (Sharon dropped $2,500 from her total of $11,400 vs. $13,000 for Crystal.)

DD3 – $2,000 – NATIONAL HEROES – A hero of this island nation where he was born, Marcus Garvey has been proposed to appear on its $100 bill (Dan lost $3,000 from his score of $10,200 vs. $12,600 for Crystal.)

Very competitive game in which both Sharon and Dan found DDs in DJ with a chance to take the lead from Crystal, but missed, helping Crystal hold first into FJ at $11,000 vs. $8,900 for Sharon and $7,200 for Dan.

Final Jeopardy!

20th CENTURY EPONYMS – A 1940 headline about this included “failure”, “liability when it came to offense” & “stout hearts no match for tanks”

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Both Dan and Sharon bet substantial portions of their totals, so Crystal had enough to hold on, dropping $6,801 to win with $4,199.

Note that the percentage play for Dan from a close third place would have been to make a much smaller bet and hope for both opponents to miss, which would have given him the victory.

Final scores: Sharon $3,300, Crystal $4,199, Dan $1,600.

Odds and ends

Musical miscues: No one could quite come up with the Pat Benatar song where she was “running with” these…baby, take her hand, it’ll be all right (“Shadows of the Night”), or in ADJECTIVE THEN NOUN, when listening to pre-1985 rap, you’re kicking it “old school”.

Judging the writers: Here’s a tip – if you have to shrink the font size to fit a category title on the board, it’s probably too long.

Dept. of repetition dept.: This is the second time in four games we’ve had a COMMON BONDS category, which could just as easily be called THE JEOPARDY! PYRAMID due to its similarity to the Winner’s Circle round of that venerable game show.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is pumice? DD2 – What is fast track? DD3 – What is Jamaica? FJ – What is Maginot Line?

