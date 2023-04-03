Chaos at the Crossroads of Time: Day 2

She had found the tape while looking for a certain brand of disreputable magazine. A bespectacled man with an odd demeanor and with one strange but clearly dire warning over and over. It had taken several nights and countless bone creatures being completely mealified but they located the hive. These were the creatures they had been sent to fight. The ones who had been ripping the very tapestry of time into tiny threads. They sat back to train, to strengthen others, and to prepare for their offensive. They thought they had time.

They did not.

The creatures came in a silent but unstoppable advance and the pair were soon surrounded. Gideon clad in finest armor of alien metal and bone held for a time. Her flashing sword and gauntlet cutting down the weaker of the creatures. But Harrow was separated and no amount of skeletal eyeless allies could hold them off. She fell, struck from behind by the strongest among them, before Gideon could reach her. With a harsh cry Gideon slew several more of the weaker creatures but it was all for naught. She knew the end had come and she closed her eyes.

Queequeg has died they were Harrow (TOWN), Moonster has died they were Gideon (TOWN)

Across the city an odd man pretended to amble aimlessly down the street. He had been here several weeks after wandering in through a strange looking shimmer in the search of some good chili. His hat somewhat askew locals had taken to his odd and inquisitive demeanor with uncertainty at first. He had a way about him though, a killer quietly caught, an innocent exonerated, and had quickly turned that doubt into something of awe. Still in his mind he could not forget the one he had missed. The one that he hadn’t had time for. The one that had gotten away. He rounded a corner into a dark alley. He had been on a missing person case, someone seemingly had just disappeared in a statue studded garden, and maybe just maybe he only needed one more question. Or maybe he had a long way to go. He sighed with uncertainty but it quickly was replaced with fear. YOU HAVE FAILED HER!!! The pillar of flame and metal shouted. And with the flash of unstoppable steel, slicing even though the rocky garden, Colombo was no more

Cork has died they were Colombo (TOWN)

Caught in the past, The Doctor desperately tried to send a warning in every way possible. But they were losing and they knew it. They would have to take the long way round, and perhaps when they arrived across the breath of years they would have allies, not those who would try to frame them instead of listen. Still if wait they must wait they would. They found another disc that they had seen in the shop before they were banished and began again.

“Don’t Blink. Don’t Even Blink. Blink and You’re Dead!”

Players Alive Anna Copy Emmelemm Indy Jake Jam Josephus Lamb Moo MSD Nate: Persephone the Smart and Sassy Zombie (TOWN) Nuka Otakunomike Sic Side Stars Wasp Dead: Spirits of the Graveyard BeingGreen: Irene Adler the Master Thief (TOWN) Cork: Colombo the Unshakable Detective (TOWN) Queequeg: Harrow the Necromancer (TOWN) Moonster: Gideon the Swordmistress (TOWN) Role Descriptions Dead Spirits of the Graveyard TOWN: Rules now with the Win Conditions that I forgot to add last time! Oh no you accidentally clicked the rules section close it quickly!!! -Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or to directly quote from private chats without express permission from the moderator. -Auto-Kill Rules: With 9 or more players Auto-Kill occurs at either 50% if all players have submitted a vote or at 67% (rounded up) regardless of whether all players have voted. With 8 or fewer players Auto-Kill requires everyone to have voted and triggers at 50%. -Ties will Result in RNG rolls done in the graveyard among all tied people -Each Player will receive a private chat they may use throughout the game. Due to the high number of powers it is quite possible that something you consider extremely weird will occur. If you think a mistake has been made regarding game structure or information please ask in your Private chat first. -Victory conditions, unless expressly stated otherwise, will be only checked at the end of night actions. They will not be checked at Twilight. In addition Kill or Be Killed scenarios will be up to the players to determine -Please try to make at least 3 posts per day thread. RP is welcome but is not required. –Action Priority: Special => Structural => Protective => Inquisitive => Killing => Clean-Up All Killing powers trigger at the same time. All other powers have a priority order within their group which will generally favor independents over wolves over town. -Any power marked as Persistent always happens if you are currently alive during its timing window. Win Conditions Town will win when at least one town player is alive and all independents and wolves are dead

Wolves will win when all independent players are dead and their number is equal to or greater than the number of town that are alive at the end of all night actions

All Independents will have at least one win condition that will remain unknown to every player besides themselves –Finally and most importantly be respectful to all players. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have a good time.

There are 2 Independents Alive

There are 5 Wolves Alive

There are 10 Town Members Alive

Day Vote Record Sheet: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1Bymj0-sYFSwbPR6bjr7WU0AdM-j_lKCNf629MfsS0Sg/edit#gid=0

TWILIGHT IS ON TUESDAY AT 2PM West Coast Time, 5PM East Coast Time, 10PM in British Summer Time, and 11PM Central Europe Summer Time

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...