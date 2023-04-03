Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Top 768 (Part 6 of 16)

Part 5 Results

Spoiler No Straight Roads vs. 1010 (Rock Version) 5 8 Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Roaming the Wastes (Mor Ardain Day) Touken Ranbu Juzumaru Tsunetsugu 4 9 beatmania IIDX 26 Rootage グラナダの風 [BEMANI/Tomoaki Hirono] Kentucky Route Zero Weird Vector 8 7 Ikenfell Rhythm of the Wild – Battle 1 Tooth and Tail The Siege of Ragfall Road 6 9 beatmania IIDX 25 CANNON BALLERS Beat Juggling Mix [Hommarju] Bugsnax It’s Bugsnax! [Kero Kero Bonito] 11 4 Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep -A fragmentary passage- Wave of Darkness I Cadence of Hyrule Future World (Combat) 4 9 Outer Wilds Timber Hearth Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Hell House [Arr. Kengo Tokusashi & Mitsuto Suzuki] 8 6 Mega Man X Legacy Collection Burn Dinorex [MattRex] Streets of Rage 4 They’re Back 5 8 Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Fonsa Myma – Day Night in the Woods Ol Pickaxe 7 4 Afterparty Afterever Mad Rat Dead Mad Rat, Alive? 6* 6 Team Sonic Racing Ocean View Clubhouse Games Four-In-A-Row 5 8 Umurangi Generation Macro Costa Del Dolphin A Hat in Time The Battle of Award 42 9 4 Batbarian: Testament of the Primordials Brutal March Panzer Paladin Scotland 10 3 Wattam Kaonashi Into the Breach A.C.I.D. 7 6 No Straight Roads vs. SAYU OMORI BREADY STEADY GO 8 6 Splatoon 2 Nasty Majesty [Off the Hook] Panzer Paladin Canals 7 7* Crystal Crisis Quote Theme [collapse]

It’s finally time to start the playoffs! After 7 months of group play we’re down to just 768 songs. The top 256 will receive a bye to the next round, leaving us with 512 songs facing off in this round.

To inform our newcomers (and remind some veterans!) the playoffs works slightly different than the group stages. Matchups are now 1v1 single elimination. Vote in as many (or as few) matches as you want. Ties will be broken by me; otherwise I will no longer be voting. You can see something resembling a bracket here.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post , i.e. for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Please listen to both songs in a match before voting. Especially in these early playoff rounds; we don’t want songs advancing on reputation alone.

Or you can work ahead!

This round will end on Tuesday, April 4th at 9:00AM Pacific

