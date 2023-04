For anyone bemoaning the lack of quality entertainment these days and the youths wasting their time watching TikTok videos, keep in mind that this is something that was broadcast into millions of homes during the late 1970’s and presumably watched by millions of people across various generations. What were they thinking? Were drugs involved? And whatever happened to those giant swinging gorilla arms? Dis-qus!

