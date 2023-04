Tonight, SNL returns from Spring Break with newcomer Quinta Brunson and newcomer Yil Yachty! This is an episode I’ve been looking forward to, and I hope to see more Abbot Elementary cast members in the future.

And on tonight’s SNL Vintage is from 2006: S31 E15 – Antonio Banderas; Mary J. Blige!

Thanks to Q-Pa for doing the Vintage 2 weeks ago, I appreciate it!

