Here are today’s contestants:

Jen, a writer, has three contemporary fiction books out;

Brittany, a senior insurance rater, whose one-eyed rescue cat Smba (Simba without the “i”) watches the left part of Jeopardy!; and

Sharon, a manager, runs a state program for families with children that have disabilities and developmental delays. Sharon is a one-day champ with winnings of $17,000.

Jeopardy!

HEALTH & MEDICINE // THAT, OR A GOLF THING // VERMONT // SONGS FROM ’60s MUSICALS // HEY, BIG SPENDER // SWEET CHARITY

DD1 – $600 – SONGS FROM ’60s MUSICALS – With a 10-word title, “Comedy Tonight” & “The House Of Marcus Lvcus” (Sharon added to table limit of $1,000.)

Scores at first break: Sharon $2,400, Brittany -$800, Jen $3,400.

Scores going into DJ: Sharon $6,200, Brittany -$400, Jen $5,200.

Double Jeopardy!

OH, THE LITERARY PLACES YOU DON’T WANT TO GO! // POLITICS TALK // LAST LINES OF MOVIES // TO THE, TOWER // ANCIENT VIPs // CONSECUTIVE LETTER WORD PAIRS

DD2 – $1,600 – ANCIENT VIPs – The Hanging Gardens was one of many building projects credited to this king of Babylon who also appears in the book of Daniel (Brittany moved to a closer third place by adding $2,000 to her total of $2,400.)

DD3 – $2,000 – POLITICS TALK – Sen. Robert Byrd said the survival of our constitutional system is based on “the delicate mechanism of” this pair (Sharon added $2,500 to her total of $9,400 vs. $5,600 for Jen.)

Sharon extended her lead on DD3 and kept on building to a runaway at $15,500 vs. $6,800 for Brittany and $6,400 for Jen.

Final Jeopardy!

CITY HISTORY – Over 700 years after its traditional 1252 founding date, this port city became associated with a psychological response

Only Sharon was correct on FJ, adding $1,100 to win with $16,600 for a two-day total of $33,600.

Final scores: Sharon $16,600, Brittany $799, Jen $5,900.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: The “beach a golfer never wants to visit” that’s also a below-ground fortification isn’t a sand trap, but a bunker.

Ken’s Korner: After a clue about a certain scene in “Boogie Nights”, he said “Sorry we couldn’t show the clip”. That’s OK Ken, I’m sure plenty of people found that once was enough.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum”? DD2 – Who was Nebuchadnezzar? DD3 – What are check and balances? FJ – What is Stockholm?

