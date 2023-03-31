Friday New Music 3/31

Can you believe it’s Friday again, they’re just happening once a week now. Thankfully there’s also some (some) new music. Obviously it’s Boygenius day and good luck to anything else that isn’t Boygenius. But there is a bunch of interesting stuff that isn’t them – from the old guard there’s a new New Pornographers album and a new Deerhoof album aaand a new The Hold Steady. I’ll also probably check out this band called Upstate because well I guess they’re from Upstate New York and their label is Royal Potato Family and that’s nice. Also I’ve never heard a A Certain Ratio song outside of 24 Hr Party People but maybe I’ll check that out, I’ve heard nice things about it.

Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:

— A Certain Ratio – 1982

— AD INFINITUM – Chapter III – Downfall

— Alan Braxe – The Upper Cuts (2023 Edition)

— Alasdair Roberts – Grief in the Kitchen and Mirth in the Hall

— Alberta Cross – Sinking Ships

— Alpha Wolf – Shh EP

— Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness – Tilt at the Wind No More

— Armin Van Buuren – Feel Again

— B. Cool-Aid (Pink Siifu and Ahwlee) – Leather Blvd.

— Baaba Maal – Being

— Barrie – 5K EP

— boygenius – the record

— Bury Tomorrow – The Seventh Sun

— Buzzy Lee (Sasha Spielberg) – Internal Affairs

— Charlie Cunningham – Frame

— Chlöe – In Pieces

— City and Colour – Love Still Held Me Near

— Conway The Machine – Won’t He Do It

— Crazy Horse – All Roads Lead Home

— Crown Lands – Fearless

— The Drift Institute – Damages and Their Slices

— Dead Lakes – daydreamer

— Deerhoof – Miracle-Level

— Detalji – Truly

— Eddie Chacon – Sundown

— Elly Kace – Object Permanence

— Filter – The Amalgamut (Vinyl Reissue)

— GEL – Only Constant

— The Hold Steady – The Price of Progress

— Instant Empire – Standing Eight Count

— IST IST – Protagonists

— Jake Pinto – Sad Songs for Happy People

— James Holden – Imagine This Is a High Dimensional Space of All Possibilities

— Jane. – Celeste EP

— Jared Mattson (of The Mattson 2) – Peanut

— Jisoo (of BLACKPINK) – Me

— Katie Gately – Fawn / Brute

— KMD – Black Bastards (Vinyl Reissue)

— Kris Ulrich – Big in the USA

— Larry June & The Alchemist – The Great Escape

— Last in Line – Jericho

— LIES (Mike & Nate Kinsella) – Lies

— Louis VI – Earthling

— Luke Laird, Lori McKenna, and Barry Dean – The Songwriter Tapes Vol. 3

— Marta Złakowska – When It’s Going Wrong

— Max Jury – Avenues

— McNeal & Niles – Thrust (Reissue)

— Melanie Martinez – Portals

— Meshuggah – ObZen (Reissue)

— Michigander – It Will Never Be the Same EP

— Mighty Popular – Mighty Popular

— MF DOOM – Operation: Doomsday (Vinyl Reissue)

— Mono – Heaven Vol. 1 EP

— Moss Icon – Lyburnum Wits End Liberation Fly – Anniversary Edition

— Murray A. Lightburn (of The Deers) – Once Upon a Time in Montreal

— Nakhane – Bastard Jargon

— Netherlands – Severance

— The New Pornographers – Continue as a Guest

— The No Ones (feat. Peter Buck) – My Best Evil Friend

— NOIA – gisela

— nothing,nowhere. – Void Eternal

— Nova One – create myself

— Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (OMD) – Dazzle Ships (40th Anniversary Edition)

— PACKS – Crispy Crunchy Nothing

— Popcaan – Great Is He Deluxe

— Powfu – tell me your feelings and i won’t tell you mine pt. 2 EP

— The Pretty Things – The Complete Studio Albums: 1965 – 2020

— Puscifer – Existential Reckoning: Re-Wired

— Rachel Baiman – Common Nationf of Sorrow

— Ric Wilson, Chromeo, and A-Trak – CLUSTERFUNK EP

— Richard Skelton – selenodesy

— Rob Mazurek & Exploding Star Orchestra – Lightning Dreamers

— Royal Otis – Sofa Kings EP

— Samiam – Stowaway

— Scott McMicken and THE EVER-EXPANDING – SHABANG

— Snow Patrol – Final Straw (20th Anniversary Edition)

— Steve Gunn and David Moore (of Bing & Ruth) – Let the Moon Be a Planet

— TDJ – Back To 123 EP

— TOLEDO – How It Ends [UNRATED EDITION]

— Tyler, the Creator – CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST: The Estate Sale

— Upstate – You Only Get a Few

— Various Artists – London Brew

— Visions of Atlantis – Pirates Over Wacken

— Warm Human – Hometown Hero

— The White Stripes – Elephant (Deluxe) (Digital Release)

— Wild Child – End of the World

— William Tyler & the Impossible Truth – Secret Stratosphere

— The Who – The Who with Orchestra Live at Wembley

— Yayennings (Jay Jennings of Snarky Puppy) – Yayennings Vol. 2

— The Zombies – Different Game

