Friday New Music 3/31

Can you believe it’s Friday again, they’re just happening once a week now. Thankfully there’s also some (some) new music. Obviously it’s Boygenius day and good luck to anything else that isn’t Boygenius. But there is a bunch of interesting stuff that isn’t them – from the old guard there’s a new New Pornographers album and a new Deerhoof album aaand a new The Hold Steady. I’ll also probably check out this band called Upstate because well I guess they’re from Upstate New York and their label is Royal Potato Family and that’s nice. Also I’ve never heard a A Certain Ratio song outside of 24 Hr Party People but maybe I’ll check that out, I’ve heard nice things about it.
Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:
— A Certain Ratio – 1982
— AD INFINITUM – Chapter III – Downfall
— Alan Braxe – The Upper Cuts (2023 Edition)
— Alasdair Roberts – Grief in the Kitchen and Mirth in the Hall
— Alberta Cross – Sinking Ships
— Alpha Wolf – Shh EP
— Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness – Tilt at the Wind No More
— Armin Van Buuren – Feel Again
— B. Cool-Aid (Pink Siifu and Ahwlee) – Leather Blvd.
— Baaba Maal – Being
— Barrie – 5K EP
— boygenius – the record
— Bury Tomorrow – The Seventh Sun
— Buzzy Lee (Sasha Spielberg) – Internal Affairs
— Charlie Cunningham – Frame
— Chlöe – In Pieces
— City and Colour – Love Still Held Me Near
— Conway The Machine – Won’t He Do It
— Crazy Horse – All Roads Lead Home
— Crown Lands – Fearless
— The Drift Institute – Damages and Their Slices
— Dead Lakes – daydreamer
— Deerhoof – Miracle-Level
— Detalji – Truly
— Eddie Chacon – Sundown
— Elly Kace – Object Permanence
— Filter – The Amalgamut (Vinyl Reissue)
— GEL – Only Constant
— The Hold Steady – The Price of Progress
— Instant Empire – Standing Eight Count
— IST IST – Protagonists
— Jake Pinto – Sad Songs for Happy People
— James Holden – Imagine This Is a High Dimensional Space of All Possibilities
— Jane. – Celeste EP
— Jared Mattson (of The Mattson 2) – Peanut
— Jisoo (of BLACKPINK) – Me
— Katie Gately – Fawn / Brute
— KMD – Black Bastards (Vinyl Reissue)
— Kris Ulrich – Big in the USA
— Larry June & The Alchemist – The Great Escape
— Last in Line – Jericho
— LIES (Mike & Nate Kinsella) – Lies
— Louis VI – Earthling
— Luke Laird, Lori McKenna, and Barry Dean – The Songwriter Tapes Vol. 3
— Marta Złakowska – When It’s Going Wrong
— Max Jury – Avenues
— McNeal & Niles – Thrust (Reissue)
— Melanie Martinez – Portals
— Meshuggah – ObZen (Reissue)
— Michigander – It Will Never Be the Same EP
— Mighty Popular – Mighty Popular
— MF DOOM – Operation: Doomsday (Vinyl Reissue)
— Mono – Heaven Vol. 1 EP
— Moss Icon – Lyburnum Wits End Liberation Fly – Anniversary Edition
— Murray A. Lightburn (of The Deers) – Once Upon a Time in Montreal
— Nakhane – Bastard Jargon
— Netherlands – Severance
— The New Pornographers – Continue as a Guest
— The No Ones (feat. Peter Buck) – My Best Evil Friend
— NOIA – gisela
— nothing,nowhere. – Void Eternal
— Nova One – create myself
— Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (OMD) – Dazzle Ships (40th Anniversary Edition)
— PACKS – Crispy Crunchy Nothing
— Popcaan – Great Is He Deluxe
— Powfu – tell me your feelings and i won’t tell you mine pt. 2 EP
— The Pretty Things – The Complete Studio Albums: 1965 – 2020
— Puscifer – Existential Reckoning: Re-Wired
— Rachel Baiman – Common Nationf of Sorrow
— Ric Wilson, Chromeo, and A-Trak – CLUSTERFUNK EP
— Richard Skelton – selenodesy
— Rob Mazurek & Exploding Star Orchestra – Lightning Dreamers
— Royal Otis – Sofa Kings EP
— Samiam – Stowaway
— Scott McMicken and THE EVER-EXPANDING – SHABANG
— Snow Patrol – Final Straw (20th Anniversary Edition)
— Steve Gunn and David Moore (of Bing & Ruth) – Let the Moon Be a Planet
— TDJ – Back To 123 EP
— TOLEDO – How It Ends [UNRATED EDITION]
— Tyler, the Creator – CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST: The Estate Sale
— Upstate – You Only Get a Few
— Various Artists – London Brew
— Visions of Atlantis – Pirates Over Wacken
— Warm Human – Hometown Hero
— The White Stripes – Elephant (Deluxe) (Digital Release)
— Wild Child – End of the World
— William Tyler & the Impossible Truth – Secret Stratosphere
— The Who – The Who with Orchestra Live at Wembley
— Yayennings (Jay Jennings of Snarky Puppy) – Yayennings Vol. 2
— The Zombies – Different Game