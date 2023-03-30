Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Mar. 30

Today’s contestants are:

Sharon, a manager, wants to do better on Jeopardy! than her sister;

Jacob, an e-commerce specialist, does trivia at a bar that mainly serves hot dogs; and

Lisa, a lawyer, did not feel compelled to answer all of the show’s potentially embarrassing personal questions. Lisa is a two-day champ with winnings of $26,800.

Jeopardy!

SPOUSAL SUPPORT // 5 CONSONANTS IN A ROW // STATE MOTTO TRANSLATIONS // CELEBRITY MEMOIRS // A SALT // A DEADLY WEAPON

DD1 – $1,000 – SPOUSAL SUPPORT – Though Ring Lardner called this duo the prince & princess of their generation, their lives weren’t exactly “This Side of Paradise” (Lisa dropped $3,800 on a true DD.)

Scores at first break: Lisa $3,000, Jacob $2,000, Sharon $2.200.

Scores going into DJ: Lisa $200, Jacob $4,000, Sharon $4,800.

Double Jeopardy!

THE HISTORIC 1950s // WORLD PLACE NAMES // THE GREATEST SNOWMAN // A RELIGIOUS SERVICE // “EI”, OH! // QUOTH THE TITLE

DD2 – $800 – “EI”, OH! – A famous one on a kids’ TV show debuted in 1968 & included a scale model trolley (Sharon added $2,000 to her leading total of $6,400.)

DD3 – $1,600 – WORLD PLACE NAMES – Legend says this sea is named for Theseus’ father, who flung himself into the waters when he thought his son was dead (Sharon added $4,000 to her total of $10,000 vs. $2,800 for Jacob.)

Sharon was correct on both DDs in DJ, including what appeared to be a guess on DD3, which helped her secure a runaway at $18,000 vs. $7,600 for Jacob. Sadly, Lisa slipped to $0 on DD1 and had too many incorrect responses, finishing in the red at -$1,000.

Final Jeopardy!

BRAND NAMES – The success of this brand has its roots with a hydrotherapy pump its cofounder created for his son, who had arthritis

Both players were incorrect on FJ. Sharon dropped $1,000 to win with $17,000.

Final scores: Lisa -$1,000, Jacob $7,600, Sharon $18,000.

Odds and ends

Tough category of the day: The players missed three clues in QUOTH THE TITLE, including the title of this “haunting” Noel Coward comedy that comes from Shelley’s “To a Skylark”, “Blithe Spirit”.

Comedy award dept.: With Lisa absent to provide laughs for FJ today, Sharon picked up the slack with her response of that old favorite, “What is Aleve?”

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who were F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald? DD2 – What is neighborhood? DD3 – What is the Aegean Sea? FJ – What is Jacuzzi?

