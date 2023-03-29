The Wednesday Politics Thread Gets Scientific

Hello, Politicados. It’s been a heavy week, so I hope you are taking time to take care of yourself. I thought today we’d look at some news from the world of science.

First up, a New York Times article talks about research suggesting that children in lower income participate in less activity, which surely exacerbates health inequities.

A recent segment on Science Friday looked at emerging alternatives to animal testing. Although it’s in early phases, the use of organoids could bypass the need to perform drug tests on animals.

Meanwhile, in space news, China’s Chang’e probe found new evidence of water on the moon. Although we’ve known for a while that water exists on the moon, this helps us understand a little better where it may have come from.

Recent research into long COVID suggests a neurological basis, according to a recent article in Scientific American. This may help identify the most effective treatments.

Lastly, in the world of animals, here’s some capybaras chilling at a hot spring to hopefully brighten up your Wednesday.

Capybaras living their best life at a hot spring.

Be thoughtful and considerate today. Cheers.

