Werewolf 204: Chaos at the Crossroads of Time Sign-Ups

The Doctor stands on a ridge contemplating the majestic fires of the Northern Lights, an ageless wonder much like themself. Their grim visage almost bereft of warmth turns towards the city below. Time vortices have changed this lost place into a torrent of chaos as those from all generations are brought to a single place for reasons unknown. Already the sense of unease grows, whispers from those who have chosen the dark.
The Doctor stands a moment more. Another self would soon unite those of heroism against those who would destroy, but for now they were alone. Still time was needed, a stopgap for the their other selves, so with quiet determination they descend towards the city.
“Gallifrey Stands”
Join The Doctor as their companions in their quest for knowledge to seal the chaotic maelstroms, stir the damage to greater heights as a servant of the Great Wolf, or seek to fulfill your own goals. The choice is yours (by which I mean it will be randomly assigned!)
Game Info
Hi all, this is the first game I am running. I was faced with two options: do a small standard game to learn how everything works in a calm controlled setting, or do not that. I have chosen Not That.
This is a game for at least 20 players and caps out at a maximum of 30. (Best is probably in the 20-23 or 28-30 range).
Each player will be given a hidden non-alignment indicative power role chosen from various sources.
The game will feature a town and wolf faction as well as some number of independent factions
Town will win when at least one town player is alive and all independents and wolves are dead
Wolves will win when all independent players are dead and their number is equal to or greater than the number of town at the end of all night actions
All Independents will have at least one win condition that will remain unknown to every player besides themselves
Number of town, wolves, and independents will be present in the header, as well as the alignment and roles of all dead players.
Death will result in the players alignment, role name, role title, and role description being posted
The plan is to have days be 36 hours and nights be 12 hours though Day 1 might be longer
Rules
Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or to directly quote from private chats without express permission from the moderator.
Auto-Kill Rules: With 9 or more players Auto-Kill occurs at either 50% if all players have submitted a vote or at 67% (rounded up) regardless of whether all players have voted. With 8 or fewer players Auto-Kill requires everyone to have voted and triggers at 50%. (Thanks moonster!)
Ties will Result in RNG rolls done in the graveyard
Each Player will receive a private chat they may use throughout the game.
Due to the high number of powers it is quite possible that something you consider extremely weird will occur. If you think a mistake has been made regarding game structure or information please ask in your Private chat first.
Victory conditions, unless expressly stated otherwise, will be only checked at the end of night actions. They will not be checked at Twilight. In addition Kill or Be Killed scenarios will be up to the players to determine
Please try to make at least 3 posts per day thread. RP is welcome but is not required.
Action Priority: Special => Structural => Protective => Inquisitive => Killing => Clean-Up
All Killing powers trigger at the same time. All other powers have a priority order within their group which will generally favor independents over wolves over town.
Any power marked as Persistent always happens if you are currently alive during its timing window.
Finally and most importantly be respectful to all players. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have a good time.
Players
Signed up to play
Copy
Cork
Josephus
MSD
Sic
Stars
Signed up as back-ups
Hoho
Signed up for graveyard
Pablo
New players are absolutely welcome but it will be a somewhat chaotic experience.
