Werewolf 204: Chaos at the Crossroads of Time Sign-Ups

Hi all, this is the first game I am running. I was faced with two options: do a small standard game to learn how everything works in a calm controlled setting, or do not that. I have chosen Not That.

This is a game for at least 20 players and caps out at a maximum of 30. (Best is probably in the 20-23 or 28-30 range).

Each player will be given a hidden non-alignment indicative power role chosen from various sources.

The game will feature a town and wolf faction as well as some number of independent factions

Town will win when at least one town player is alive and all independents and wolves are dead

Wolves will win when all independent players are dead and their number is equal to or greater than the number of town at the end of all night actions

All Independents will have at least one win condition that will remain unknown to every player besides themselves

Number of town, wolves, and independents will be present in the header, as well as the alignment and roles of all dead players.

Death will result in the players alignment, role name, role title, and role description being posted

The plan is to have days be 36 hours and nights be 12 hours though Day 1 might be longer