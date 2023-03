I have a neighbor who’s niece and nephew both attend Nashville Covenant Day School. She didn’t hear anything for several hours, and she sent everyone on the street a text begging us to look for her brother and father on TV to see if they were with his kids yet. Their mother passed away from cancer two weeks ago. So yeah. I don’t have a lot to say.

Be kind. I barely have it in me to remind you of that.❤️

