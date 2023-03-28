Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Mar. 28

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Lisa, a lawyer, insists she looks like John Oates;

Mara, a fundraiser, whose dog is named Irving, after a hilarious grasshopper; and

Nicole, an associate dean, is a good global citizen when it comes to an orderly restroom. Nicole is a one-day champ with winnings of $16,800.

Jeopardy!

GEOMETRICAL GEOGRAPHY // FANCIFIED BEASTLY IDIOMS // “M”USIC CLASS // ’80s MOVIE COMEDIES // 3 MEN // A BABY

DD1 – $800 – A BABY – The Apgar score is a 5-part test of appearance, pulse, grimace, activity & this function (Lisa lost the window maximum of $1,000.)

Scores at first break: Nicole $2,200, Mara $1,600, Lisa $2,400.

Scores going into DJ: Nicole $5,800, Mara $3,400, Lisa $2,800.

Double Jeopardy!

WHEN IN ROME // WRITERS OF THE CLOTH // TOUGH TOUGH-GUY TV // WORDS FROM GREEK & LATIN // WORLD HISTORY // BEFORE & AFTER FEMALE DUOS

DD2 – $1,200 – WORDS FROM GREEK & LATIN – A letter that the pope sends around, it’s from the Greek for “circle” (Nicole dropped $3,000 from her total of $8,200 vs. $3,400 for Mara and $ for Lisa.)

DD3 – $1,600 – WHEN IN ROME – Explore these underground passages that were used as ancient cemeteries (Lisa added $1,800 to her third-place score of $4,400 vs. $9,600 for Nicole.)

Lisa moved into second behind Nicole on DD3, then picked up a crucial clue shortly before time expired to keep the game alive with $5,400 vs. $9,600 for Nicole and $4,200 for Mara.

Final Jeopardy!

TRANSPORTATION USA – This public agency runs the USA’s busiest bus terminal, opened in 1950 for commuters awed by its polished steel & stone

Nicole was the only player to miss FJ. Lisa added $4,201 to win with $9,601.

Final scores: Nicole $8,399, Mara $8,200, Lisa $9,601.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: In BEFORE & AFTER FEMALE DUOS , the players couldn’t put together “GLOW” and “Captain Marvel” stars to come up with Alison Brie Larson.

Comedy award dept.: Lisa wins in a landslide, for her humorous interview, her response of “Reno 911!” for a TV show that the clue told us is set in Austin, and getting a much better response for “Please clap” than Jeb Bush did.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is respiration? DD2 – What is encyclical? DD3 – What are catacombs? FJ – What is Port Authority (of New York and New Jersey)?

