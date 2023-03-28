Creative Endeavors Springs into Spring

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content. Those of you who’d like to post future Creative Endeavors Threads post your request in the comments below. Hey, Kevzero here, I’m an amateur photographer based on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. I mostly take wildlife photos, but have been recently taking pictures of many other things. This week: Spring! It’s Springtime on Cape Cod; one of the best times to take nature photos. All over the place signs of the new season are starting to pop up. The migrant birds are starting to return, flowers are starting to bloom, whales (including the critically endangered Right Whales) are feeding just off the beaches, and of course the babies are on the way. Here’s just few pictures of the many flora and fauna of the Spring season.

Right Whale Baby Rabbit Lambs Pussy Willow Fox Kits Crocuses Piping Plover Grey Seal Osprey Goslings

Check out the following links for more pictures!

My Photography Website

My Facebook photography Page

My Instagram

Now I’m on Mastodon

