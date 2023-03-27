Weekly Games Thread Busts a Sick One

Hey everyone. Your friendly neighborhood Bones here. Hope you’ve had a good weekend. What games are you playing? What do you think of them? And a question:

In honor of Lass’ ongoing rejourney through Metroid Prime Remastered, in which she studiously relearned and reloved deploying the boost ball in the half pipes, what’s a game mechanic that had a distinct learning curve for you, but you really got into once you got the hang of it? Parrying in FromSoft games is one of my go-tos for this.

Please look forward to next week’s Game news Roundup and other works coming soon from your own Lovely Lily Bones!

