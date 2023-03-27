Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Mar. 27

Here are today’s contestants:

Kevin, an engineer, used his spouse to get out of a traffic ticket;

Nicole, an associate dean, created the prize-winning “marquee mauve” nail polish color name; and

Tamara, an editor, is involved with a women’s choral ensemble in Chicago. Tamara is a one-day champ with winnings of $15,601.

Jeopardy!

THE STATUE OF LIBERTY // YOU’RE GONNA NEED A BIGGER BOWL // BRITISH TO AMERICAN LANGUAGE TRANSLATOR // FANTASY SPORTS // I LED WHAT CABINET DEPARTMENT? // NUMBER “ONE” MOVIE

DD1 – $800 – THE STATUE OF LIBERTY – The statue’s internal flexible skeletal system was designed by this Frenchman, known for his iron work (With strong encouragement from Ken, Kevin went all-in for $1,000 and missed.)

Scores at first break: Tamara $2,000, Nicole $2,800, Kevin $400.

Scores going into DJ: Tamara $2,400, Nicole $5,800, Kevin $3,000.

Double Jeopardy!

WHAT A BUNCH OF CARICATURES! // THE BIBLE // FIGURES OF SPEECH // WE QUOTE MR. Ts // ISLANDS OF THE FAR NORTH // I LIKE AMERICAN MUSIC

DD2 – $2,000 – ISLANDS OF THE FAR NORTH – Canada’s northernmost point, Cape Columbia is on Ellesmere Island, part of this vast territory created in 1999 (Tamara dropped $5,000 from her total of $11,600 vs. $3,800 for Nicole.)

DD3 – $1,600 – WE QUOTE MR. Ts – “These lands are ours. No one has a right to remove us, because we were the first owners”, said this Shawnee rival of Wm. H. Harrison (Nicole added $3,000 to her score of $12,600 vs. $7,400 for Tamara.)

Tamara looked to be in fine position when she found DD2 with a big lead. But she missed, and Nicole dominated from that point, opening a runaway on DD3 and holding it into FJ at $16,800 vs. $7,800 for Tamara and $7,000 for Kevin.

Final Jeopardy!

CHEMICAL NAMES – The name of this pungent gaseous compound is ultimately derived from the top god of the ancient Egyptians

Only Kevin was correct on FJ. Nicole wagered $0 to win with $16,800.

Final scores: Tamara $1,599, Nicole $16,800, Kevin $7,801.

Odds and ends

No harm no foul: Everyone took an incorrect guess on the car part known as a mudguard in the U.K., the fender.

One more thing: Although this game ended as a runaway, the outcome easily could have gone another way with slightly smaller wagers on their DDs by Tamara or Nicole, or if Kevin had been correct on DD1 for what seemed to be a fairly easy clue.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Eiffel? DD2 – What is Nunavut? DD3 – Who was Tecumseh? FJ – What is ammonia?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...