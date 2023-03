Today is National Nougat Day. I’d only ever heard the word nougat in commercials for candy bars, and I’ve found out there’s a good reason why. You can read all about it here. It dates all the way back to ancient Rome!

I do believe I will seek out a candy bar with nougat today, solely out of a sense of obligation to the day of course.

