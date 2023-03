Hey, all; Happy and Healthy Friday –

Hope everyone’s doing well, this week. I’m currently operating an impromptu hostel due to PAX East 2023, and so don’t have much to say beyond: “I just cleaned this apartment, too” Also, by the time this goes up, I’ll likely be somewhere very crowded and loud, so, I’ll catch you all, this evening.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and great weekend. And remember: “Ir’s a secret to everybody.”

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...