Happy Friday, folks! I got the idea for a new weekly discussion thread on games, since we don’t typically have anything going on in that slot on Fridays.

Specifically, I’d like to chat about game genres. And up first is the venerable 2D platformer.

What are your Top 5 2D platformers? What do you think works in the genre and what doesn’t work? What’s a mechanic you’d like to see more often, and what do you think about blending this genre with others?

