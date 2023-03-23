Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Mar. 23

Today’s contestants are:

Daisy, an actor & artist, whose zoo internship led to a job as a bouncer;

Alec, a management & program analyst, was a DJ for wet firefighters and paramedics; and

Melissa, a professor, was also a fitness instructor who can kickbox. Melissa is a three-day champ with winnings of $59,100.

Jeopardy!

THAT’S COLD! // ON THE “J.V.” SQUAD // WITH A SCULPTURE ON TOP // 5-LETTER LITERARY CHARACTERS // POST // APOCA-LIPSTICK

DD1 – $800 – WITH A SCULPTURE ON TOP – Commissioned by brewer Carl Jacobsen, a sculpture of this fairy-tale figure sits atop a rock in Copenhagen harbor (Melissa moved to a closer third by adding $1,000 to her score of $1,400.)

Scores at first break: Melissa -$600, Alec $4,400, Daisy $2,400.

Scores going into DJ: : Melissa $3,200, Alec $7,200, Daisy $3,400.

Double Jeopardy!

HISTORIC NAMES // SCIENCE // PULITZER PRIZES // TV SHOW LINGO // FOREIGN WORDS & PHRASES // THE LINCOLN HIGHWAY

DD2 – $1,600 – FOREIGN WORDS & PHRASES – An Architectural Digest headline said this term “dictated the layout of” a “light-filled residence in Beijing” (Melissa dropped $4,000 from her total of $9,600 vs. $12,800 for Alec.)

DD3 – $2,000 – SCIENCE – Atomic number 87, this element named for a country by Marguerite Perey is the heaviest of the alkali metals (Melissa lost $4,000 from her score of $6,400 vs. $14,000 for Alec.)

Melissa missed both DDs in DJ, tried to come back but couldn’t quite stop Alec’s runaway at $15,200 vs. $6,800 for Melissa and $4,600 for Daisy.

Final Jeopardy!

MOVIE THEME SONGS – Monty Norman, the composer of this character’s theme, said the staccato riff conveyed sexiness, mystery & ruthlessness

Only Alec was correct on FJ, adding $305 to win with $15,505.

Final scores: Melissa $1,800, Alec $15,505, Daisy $1,600.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: The five-letter character who was captain of the Caine and faced a mutiny was not Bligh, but Queeg.

No harm no foul: Everyone took an incorrect military-related guess to the place where the bugle song “Call to the Post” is heard several times a day, a race track.

Overpriced clue of the day: $2,000 for indentifying Nebraska on a map, with South Dakota clearly marked just above it.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is the Little Mermaid? DD2 – What is feng shui? DD3 – What is francium? FJ – Who is James Bond (007)?

