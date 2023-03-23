Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Play-In Round 4

Round 3 Results!

Final Fantasy VII REMAKEHollow [Nobuo Uematsu, Singer: Yosh (Survive Said The Prophet)]39Paradise KillerHouse of Bliss
13 Sentinels: Aegis RimFeeling At Ease75Kingdom Hearts IIIDismiss (Terra-Xehanort)
Super Smash Bros. UltimateF-ZERO Medley57Death StrandingCargo High [Joel Corelitz]
Final Fantasy VII REMAKEHollow Skies (Instrumental) [Nobuo Uematsu, Arr. Yasunori Nishiki]49Ys IX: Monstrum NoxLacrima Crisis
NieR:AutomataVague Hope ~ Cold Rain [Keigo Hoashi]57Xenoblade Chronicles 2Still, Move Forward
Persona 5 StrikersRivers in the Desert [SCRAMBLE Remix- MASA Arr. /w Lyn vocals]56Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible LairUrban Uprise
Super Smash Bros. UltimateMEGALOVANIA56Touken RanbuNikkari Aoe
Persona 5 StrikersCrossover47Death end re;Quest 2Leave The Haze
Paper Mario: The Origami KingToad Town (Green Streamer Removal)83Danganronpa V3: Killing HarmonyDespair Searching in Program World [Masafumi Takada]
13 Sentinels: Aegis RimSelf Sacrifice28Katana ZEROYou Will Never Know
Sonic ManiaHi-Spec Robo Go! (Hard Boiled Heavy Boss)76Pokémon Sword and ShieldBoutique
HadesOn The Coast76The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the WildTarrey Town – Married
NieR:AutomataMemories of Dust [Kuniyuki Takahashi]67Lethal League BlazeAin’t Nothin’ Like A Funky Beat
A Hat in TimeMain Theme947 Billion HumansThe Work Continues
13 Sentinels: Aegis RimA Cruel Thesis84Fist of the North Star: Lost ParadiseReceive You (North Star Vers.) [Hyd Lunch, Vocalist: Pete Klassen]
A Hat in TimeHer Spaceship55*Persona 3: Dancing in MoonlightWant to be Close- ATOLS Remix [Shoji Meguro]

Group play is over, and it’s almost time for the top 768! But before we start that, we have one last thing to take care of. It’s the play-in!

As our tournament field expands, so does the number of over-the-limit songs. Our preliminary top 768 features:

21 songs from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
18 songs from Final Fantasy VII REMAKE
16 songs from Cuphead
16 songs from 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
16 songs from Paper Mario: The Origami King
15 songs from NieR:Automata
15 songs from Sonic Mania
15 songs from Persona 5 Strikers
14 songs from Celeste
13 songs from Where the Water Tastes Like Wine
12 songs from A Hat in Time
12 songs from Splatoon 2
11 songs from Hades
11 songs from OMORI

These 65 songs will now face challengers who came just short of making the initial top 768. The winner of each head-to-head matchup makes it to the playoffs, the loser is forgotten to history.

Since this is something of a real phase of the tournament now, we’ve got multiple daily playlists!

Play-In Round 1
Play-In Round 2
Play-In Round 3
Play-In Round 4

And a playlist for all the songs that have sadly bubbled out. These are songs that fell outside the initial top 768, and were either from an overrepresented game (and thus unable to participate as challengers) or else had bad RNG tiebreakers and did not have a spot available for them. You can pay your respects here.

The play-in round is a single-elimination round! That means groups are now open for 24 hours only1. Every group ends at 9am Pacific the very next day, so be sure to vote quick! Due to the nature of the playoffs/play-in, I will also be calculating results before posting the next group, so expect group posting time to shift from ~9am to ~9:15am.

And…I think that’s it! Let the voting begin!

Voting will be live until Friday, March 24th at 9:00AM Pacific