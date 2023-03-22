Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 4 Discussion

The second season of The Mandalorian wrapped up back in December 2020 and we learned at the time that a third season wouldn’t be here for a bit because 2021 would see The Book of Boba Fett come out and that basically had two episodes that were The Mandalorian. In between the seasons, we also had the Obi-Wan series arrive along with the first season of Andor.

This discussion post is for this episode and prior episodes of the series and may include spoilers for other Star Wars properties as well. We do ask that if you’re talking about another show, you may want to use spoiler tags and err on the side of caution.

The director’s list for this season includes Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, and Carl Weathers, along with new helmers for season 3 with Black Panther Oscar-nominated DP Rachel Morrison, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse‘s director Peter Ramsey, and Minari filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung.

Jon Favreau has written all eight episodes of the season while working with Noah Kloor on the third and Dave Filoni on the fourth and seventh episodes.

The cast for this season includes Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin / The Mandalorian, Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, Emily Swallow as The Armorer, Omid Abtahi as Dr. Pershing, Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto, Christopher Lloyd, and Tim Meadows.

Plot Concept: After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

