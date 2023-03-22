Mausoleum Day Thread (03/22)

Mausoleum is celebrating it’s 40th anniversary of release in 2023.

Synopsis – “A 10-year old girl, mourning the death of her mother, becomes possessed by a demon who has been preying on her female ancestors for centuries.”

John Carl Buechler did the creature effects for this horror classic. The transformation scenes are really great.

This was on my watchlist for awhile and I’m glad I was finally able to cross it off my list.

Rated R for foul language, nudity, and blood and gore.

It’s a cheesy good time and currently streaming on Tubi and Plex.

