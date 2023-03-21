Tuesday’s Politics Thread wishes “HAPPY ARRESTMAS EVE TO ALL WHO CELEBRATE!*”

*maybe, we shall see. Let’s do this.

First i’m going to share a Titter account: https://twitter.com/indictmentsonly (@indictmentsonly) for everyone who said “Wake me when they indict him.” This account will only notify you in case of an indictment.

So I guess the fireworks factory will be on Wednesday.

New: Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen not expected to be called back before the grand jury for any more testimony after Trump witness Bob Costello testified, sources tell me tonight. Grand jury next meets on Wednesday. — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) March 20, 2023

I hope Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss take that weasel for all he’s worth.

INBOX: Rudy GIULIANI has been ordered to appear at a video hearing tomorrow before Judge Beryl HOWELL as part of a discovery dispute in the lawsuit brought by GA election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss pic.twitter.com/Wg1TBC32Tk — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) March 20, 2023

You know what? Everybody is talking about the same damn thing. So y’all only get two tweets today.

Please please PLEASE remember: no threatening Mayor McSquirrel or ANYONE ELSE with harm. We can do this, people. We can.

