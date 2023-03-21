Tuesday’s Politics Thread wishes “HAPPY ARRESTMAS EVE TO ALL WHO CELEBRATE!*”

*maybe, we shall see. Let’s do this.
First i’m going to share a Titter account: https://twitter.com/indictmentsonly (@indictmentsonly) for everyone who said “Wake me when they indict him.” This account will only notify you in case of an indictment.
So I guess the fireworks factory will be on Wednesday.
I hope Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss take that weasel for all he’s worth.
You know what? Everybody is talking about the same damn thing. So y’all only get two tweets today.
Please please PLEASE remember: no threatening Mayor McSquirrel or ANYONE ELSE with harm. We can do this, people. We can.